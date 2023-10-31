Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MADWOMEN OF THE WEST at Actors Temple Theatre

Performances will begin Saturday November 11th at Actors Temple Theatre
The New York premiere of Madwomen of the West, a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh will star Brooke Adams, Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron, under the direction of Thomas Caruso.
Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
Welcome to Jules' stunning Brentwood mansion, where hangry (she's sugar-cleansing) Marilyn is throwing a surprise birthday brunch for Claudia, who hates birthdays. Champagne corks pop — and tempers flare — when their long-estranged celebrity friend Zoey crashes the party, fresh from her TED Talks. Expect hilarity, outrageous opinions, and unexpected wisdom about what it means to be a woman (no matter what pronouns you use) in the 21st century.
Performances will begin Saturday November 11th at Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th & 9th Avenues). Opening Night is set for Monday December 11th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Monday January 1st.
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
Sandra Tsing Loh and Thomas Caruso
Caroline Aaron, Melanie Mayron, Brooke Adams
Melanie Mayron, Marilu Henner, Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams
Caroline Aaron, Mariulu Hener
Marilu Henner, Thomas Caruso, Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Melanie Mayron, Sandra Tsing Loh
