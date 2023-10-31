Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MADWOMEN OF THE WEST at Actors Temple Theatre

Performances will begin Saturday November 11th at Actors Temple Theatre

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 3 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

The New York premiere of Madwomen of the West, a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh will star Brooke Adams, Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron, under the direction of Thomas Caruso. 

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Welcome to Jules' stunning Brentwood mansion, where hangry (she's sugar-cleansing) Marilyn is throwing a surprise birthday brunch for Claudia, who hates birthdays. Champagne corks pop — and tempers flare — when their long-estranged celebrity friend Zoey crashes the party, fresh from her TED Talks. Expect hilarity, outrageous opinions, and unexpected wisdom about what it means to be a woman (no matter what pronouns you use) in the 21st century.

Performances will begin Saturday November 11th at Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th & 9th Avenues). Opening Night is set for Monday December 11th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Monday January 1st.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
AMERICAN HORROR STORYs Naomi Grossman to Present AMERICAN WHORE STORY at AMT Theater Photo
AMERICAN HORROR STORY's Naomi Grossman to Present AMERICAN WHORE STORY at AMT Theater

Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman presents her new solo show, AMERICAN WHORE STORY, a love letter to American Horror Story fans. Join Grossman on a hilarious journey of self-compromise and triumph.

2
Video: Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Photo
Video: Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video

The iconic, world-renowned performance collective Blue Man Group releases their new EP, Overjoy to the World, the first-ever holiday-themed project from the group. Across nine dazzling tracks, the collective revamp holiday classics like they’ve never been heard before, giving fresh spins with the use of PVC-constructed instruments on familiar holiday classics. Watch the video here!

3
Dana Aber Brings One-Woman Musical BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR to AMT Theater Photo
Dana Aber Brings One-Woman Musical BAGGAGE AT THE DOOR to AMT Theater

Dana Aber brings her one-woman musical 'Baggage at the Door' Off-Broadway at AMT Theater. Performances begin tonight!

4
Neil Gaiman to Play Charles Dickens in a Dramatic Reading of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Town Hal Photo
Neil Gaiman to Play Charles Dickens in a Dramatic Reading of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Town Hall in December

Celebrated author Neil Gaiman will appear as Charles Dickens in a dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol at The Town Hall on December 18 & 19. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You