Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE

Daphne will begin performances Saturday, October 7 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of DAPHNE began rehearsals on Tuesday, September 12. DAPHNE is a new play written by Renae Simone Jarrett and directed by Sarah Hughes, which will begin performances Saturday, October 7 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater.

See rehearsal photos below!
 
DAPHNE will feature Jasmine Batchelor, Denise Burse, Naomi Lorrain, Keilly McQuail, and Jeena Yi and will have sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound by Sadah Espii Proctor.  Kara Kaufman is the Stage Manager.
 
Daphne (Jasmine Batchelor) has left the city to live with her girlfriend Winona (Keilly McQuail) in the woods, and things in the house are beginning to sour. As the days slip through her fingers and a series of unsettling incidents make her question the boundaries of her reality, a strange transformation takes hold of Daphne’s body. DAPHNE is a surreal and moving new work about the stories we tell ourselves, and the moments we’re forced to choose between difficult truths and comfortable illusions.

Photo credit: Chasi Annexy

Denise Burse

Jenna Yi, Keilly McQuail, Denise Burse, Jasmine Batchelor and Naomi Lorrain

Keilly McQuail, Jenna Yi and Evan Cabnet

Naomi Lorrain, Jasmine Batchelor, Keilly McQual anmd Jenna Yi

Renae Simone Jarrett and Sarah Hughes

Renae Simone Jarrett, Sarah Hughes and Maruti Evans

Renae Simone Jarrett, Sarah Hughes and Maruti Evans

Sarah Hughes and Keilly McQuail

The cast with Renae Simone Jarrett (center) and Sarah Hughes (left).




