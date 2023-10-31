Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TRANSLATIONS at Irish Repertory Theatre

Translations will run through Sunday December 3, 2023, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting Translations, the first production in The Friel Project, a retrospective of the work of renowned Irish playwright Brian Friel, celebrating Irish Rep’s 35th Anniversary, to take place from through May 2024.

See photos from opening night below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Doug Hughes (Doubt, A Parable), Translations will run through Sunday December 3, 2023, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street).

The cast of Translations will include Raffi Barsoumian (Privacy), Owen Campbell (Hangmen), Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904), John Keating (Autumn Royal), Owen Laheen (Belfast Girls), Sean McGinley (Ages of the Moon), Seth Numrich (Leopoldstadt), Oona Roche (“The Morning Show”), Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Mary Wiseman (An Octoroon).

Translations will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (Endgame), costume design by Alejo Vietti (A Touch of the Poet), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Endgame), sound design by Ryan Rumery (A Touch of the Poet) & M. Florian Staab (Endgame), original music by Ryan Rumery, and properties by Deirdre Brennan (Endgame). Conor Bagley is the Associate Director, James FitzSimmons is the Production Stage Manager, and Shanna Allison is the Stage Manager. Casting is by JZ Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA and Katja Zarolinski, CSA.

Irish Repertory Theatre will produce its debut production of Brian Friel’s Translations as the first installment of The Friel Project. The play takes place in late August 1833 at a hedge-school in the townland of Baile Beag - an Irish speaking community in County Donegal. Strangers have arrived in town in the form of a detachment of Royal Engineers engaged on behalf of the British Army and Government to “standardize” the Gaelic name places by translating them into English. There is friction in the community and there is also love and romance between the native and the strangers.Translations illuminates the significance of language at scales both large and small and questions the meaning of cultural expression and identity in an Ireland under British rule.

Translations was first presented by Field Day Theatre Company at the Guildhall in Derry, 1980.

The performance schedule for Translations is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets for Translations start at $55 and are available at Click Here. A 10% discount will be applied for patrons who purchase tickets to all three productions. Irish Rep members receive this discount in addition to their usual 20% discount.




