Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater

shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster.

Check out photos from opening night of The Public Theater's world premiere staging of shadow/land below!

2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's shadow/land returns this April with a stunning live production. As Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin, tensions between duty and desire surface, a levee is brought to its knees, and Ruth must wrestle with all that she's ready to let go. shadow/land is a lyrical meditation on legacy, erotic fugitivity, and self-determination. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.

The complete cast of shadow/land includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt (Ruth), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Understudy), Perri Gaffney (Magalee Understudy), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Christine Shepard (Grand Marshal), and Joy-Marie Thompson (Grand Marshal Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West; costume design by Azalea Fairley; lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew; sound design by Palmer Hefferan; original music composed by Delfeayo Marsalis; hair, wig, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey; movement direction by Jill M. Vallery; and intimacy coordination by Ann James. Janelle Caso serves as production stage manager and Daniel Vaughn serves as stage manager.

Photo credit: Seth Jolles Photography

shadow/land
Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Miranda

shadow/land
James Ijames

shadow/land
Perri Gaffney

shadow/land
Joy-Marie Thompson

shadow/land
Lynete R. Freeman

shadow/land
Christine Shepard

shadow/land
Joniece Abbot-Pratt

shadow/land
Lizan Mitchell

shadow/land
Company members

shadow/land
Lynete R. Freeman, Perri Gaffney, Joy-Marie Thompson, director Candis C. Jones, playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Joniece Abbot-Pratt, Lizan Mitchell, and Christine Shepard

shadow/land
Candis C. Jones and Erika Dickerson-Despenza

shadow/land
Frankie Alicea, Jill M. Vallery, Candis C. Jones, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, and Delfeayo Marsalis

shadow/land
Erika Dickerson-Despenza

shadow/land
Daniel K. Isaac

shadow/land
Ato Blankson-Wood

shadow/land
Tori Sampson



Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater
