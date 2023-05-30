Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at The Public Theater

The new bilingual and musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy, adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri, features an all-Latine cast.

Mobile Unit’s The Comedy of Errors opened at The Public Theater on Thursday, May 25.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The new bilingual and musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy, adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri, features the all-Latine cast of Varín Ayala, Danaya Esperanza, Rebecca Jimenez, Keren Lugo, Alan Mendez, Sara Ornelas, Gían Pérez, Joel Perez, and Desireé Rodriguez. The Comedy of Errors toured the five boroughs May 2-21 and runs at The Public through June 11.

All tickets are free and can be accessed via TodayTix and the in-person standby line at The Public.

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/

Photo credit: Seth Jolles

Julian Mesri, Sara Ornelas, and Jacinta Clusellas
Julian Mesri, Sara Ornelas, and Jacinta Clusellas

Sara Ornelas
Sara Ornelas

Desiree Rodriguez
Desiree Rodriguez

Rebecca Martínez, Praycious Wilson-Gay, and Julián Mesri
Rebecca Martínez, Praycious Wilson-Gay, and Julián Mesri

Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri
Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri

Gían Perez
Gían Perez

Alan Mendez
Alan Mendez

Varín Ayala
Varín Ayala

Rebecca Jimenez
Rebecca Jimenez

Keren Lugo
Keren Lugo

Jacinta Clusellas
Jacinta Clusellas

Joel Perez
Joel Perez

Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

The company
The company

Oskar Eustis, the company, and creative team
Oskar Eustis, the company, and creative team

Danaya Esperanza
Danaya Esperanza



