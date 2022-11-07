Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Audible Theater's GOOD ENEMY

This limited engagement runs through Sunday, November 27.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Audible Theater is presenting the world premiere production of Good Enemy, written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew. GOOD ENEMY is playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. This limited engagement runs through Sunday, November 27.

See photos from opening night below!

GOOD ENEMY's cast features Ron Domingo (The American Pilot, "As The World Turns"), Obie Award winner Francis Jue, Tim Liu ("Nepotism"), Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Emojiland), Alec Silver (Temping), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), and Jeena Yi (Network, Somebody's Daughter).

A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard (Francis Jue) makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections...affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.

GOOD ENEMY features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Casting by X Casting Victor Vazquez, CSA. Merrick AB Williams is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

GOOD ENEMY will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Photo credit: Lia Chang

Good Enemy

The company at curtain call

Geena Quintos

Francis Jue

Chay Yew

Yilong Liu

Tim Liu

Ryan Sphan

Ron Domingo

Jeena Yi

Chay Yew and Yilong Liu

Bob Carrigan and Kate Navin

Alec Silver

Alan Riano

The company

David Henry Hwang

Conrad Ricamora

Chongren Fan

Aaron Yoo

Reed Birney

Michael Urie

Jacquelyn Bell, Jesse Kearney, Jr.

Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha

Michael Cyril Creighton and Max Jenkins

Mallory Portnoy

Kaite spelman and Alexandra Silber

Faith Salie

Ann Harada and Alan Muraoka




