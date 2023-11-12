Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's THE POST-ROE MONOLOGUES Benefit Performance

The concert took place on Monday, November 6 at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), in association with Kierstead Productions (Jim Kierstead) and Chalant Productions (Lisa Reich), presented a one-night only presentation of The Post-Roe Monologues, a play with music by Mimi Zieman, with music direction by Saul Nache and directed by Maria Torres on Monday, November 6 at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street – btw Broadway & Amsterdam). Proceeds from the evening benefitted The National Abortion Hotline and Choice Matters.

Check out photos from the event below!

The cast includes Amir Arison (The Kite Runner), Mary Bacon (DIG, Eleanor & Alice), Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country, The Harder They Come), Emily Bergl (Goodnight, Oscar;The Rivals), Ari Brand (My Name is Asher Lev, Prayer For the French Republic), Lilla Crawford (Annie, Billy Elliott), Badia Farha (The Gospel According to Heather, Hell’s Kitchen), Judy Gold (The Vagina Monologues, Love, Loss and What I Wore),  Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into The Woods), Roberta Maxwell (Women of a Certain Age, Hungry), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia, The King and I), Emma Pfitzer Price,  Danielle Troiano, Allyson Tucker (Ragtime, Love Life), and Natalie Woolams-Torres (A Brief Intermission, The Fears). Christine Viega is Stage Manager.  Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

The Post-Roe Monologues explores the real-world consequences of the overturning of Roe v. Wade based on interviews and the experience of the author as an OB/GYN. The play is an intimate, character-driven evening that will compel conversation and compassion.

“This is one of the most important issues facing women today”, says Donna Trinkoff. “Sharing real life stories enables us to better understand and empathize with the consequences this historic ruling has had on the men and women that it most impacts. We are happy to do our part raising funds to support the National Abortion Hotline and Choice Matters to help women in need.”

Following the performance there was a talk back with the playwright and guest speakers Andrea Young, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and Catherine Ledere-Plaskett, President and Chair, WCLA – Choice Matters.  The talk back will be moderated by Ruth Messenger.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Donna Trinkoff and Mimi Zieman

Maria Torres and Mimi Zieman

Andrea Young, Mimi Zieman, Catherine Ledere-Plaskett

Lisa Reich, Mimi Zieman, Jim Kierstead

Roberta Maxwell and Mary Beth Peil

Emily Bergl

Judy Gold and cast

Alex Joseph Grayson

Natalie Woolams-Torres

Mary Bacon and cast

Roberta Maxwell, Mary Beth Peil, Mary Bacon and cast

Jeannette Bayardelle

Lilla Crawford

Danielle Troinano

Ari Brand and Emma Pfitzer Price

Alex Joseph Grayson and Amir Aronson

Allyson Tucker

Allyson Tucker and cast

Ruth Messenger, Catherine Ledere-Plaskett, Andrea Young, Mimi Zieman

Ruth Messenger

Amir Aronson and Ari Brand

Company

Catherine Ledere-Plaskett, Maria Torres, Mimi Zieman, Beth Schafer




