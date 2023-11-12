Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's THE POST-ROE MONOLOGUES Benefit Performance

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer), in association with Kierstead Productions (Jim Kierstead) and Chalant Productions (Lisa Reich), presented a one-night only presentation of The Post-Roe Monologues, a play with music by Mimi Zieman, with music direction by Saul Nache and directed by Maria Torres on Monday, November 6 at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street – btw Broadway & Amsterdam). Proceeds from the evening benefitted The National Abortion Hotline and Choice Matters.

Check out photos from the event below!

The cast includes Amir Arison (The Kite Runner), Mary Bacon (DIG, Eleanor & Alice), Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country, The Harder They Come), Emily Bergl (Goodnight, Oscar;The Rivals), Ari Brand (My Name is Asher Lev, Prayer For the French Republic), Lilla Crawford (Annie, Billy Elliott), Badia Farha (The Gospel According to Heather, Hell’s Kitchen), Judy Gold (The Vagina Monologues, Love, Loss and What I Wore), Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into The Woods), Roberta Maxwell (Women of a Certain Age, Hungry), Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia, The King and I), Emma Pfitzer Price, Danielle Troiano, Allyson Tucker (Ragtime, Love Life), and Natalie Woolams-Torres (A Brief Intermission, The Fears). Christine Viega is Stage Manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

The Post-Roe Monologues explores the real-world consequences of the overturning of Roe v. Wade based on interviews and the experience of the author as an OB/GYN. The play is an intimate, character-driven evening that will compel conversation and compassion.

“This is one of the most important issues facing women today”, says Donna Trinkoff. “Sharing real life stories enables us to better understand and empathize with the consequences this historic ruling has had on the men and women that it most impacts. We are happy to do our part raising funds to support the National Abortion Hotline and Choice Matters to help women in need.”

Following the performance there was a talk back with the playwright and guest speakers Andrea Young, Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia and Catherine Ledere-Plaskett, President and Chair, WCLA – Choice Matters. The talk back will be moderated by Ruth Messenger.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland



Donna Trinkoff and Mimi Zieman



Maria Torres and Mimi Zieman



Andrea Young, Mimi Zieman, Catherine Ledere-Plaskett



Lisa Reich, Mimi Zieman, Jim Kierstead



Roberta Maxwell and Mary Beth Peil



Emily Bergl



Judy Gold and cast



Alex Joseph Grayson



Natalie Woolams-Torres



Mary Bacon and cast



Roberta Maxwell, Mary Beth Peil, Mary Bacon and cast



Jeannette Bayardelle



Lilla Crawford



Danielle Troinano



Ari Brand and Emma Pfitzer Price



Alex Joseph Grayson and Amir Aronson



Allyson Tucker



Allyson Tucker and cast



Ruth Messenger, Catherine Ledere-Plaskett, Andrea Young, Mimi Zieman



Ruth Messenger



Amir Aronson and Ari Brand



Company



Catherine Ledere-Plaskett, Maria Torres, Mimi Zieman, Beth Schafer