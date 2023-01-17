Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of NOT ABOUT ME at Theater for the New City

Not About Me is a memory play that takes audiences on a haunting journey through the mind of a playwright during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Theater for the New City will present the world premiere of Not About Me, written and directed by acclaimed playwright Eduardo Machado.

Get a first look at photos below!

Not About Me will celebrate Opening Night on Wednesday January 18th (8pm), at Theater for the New City (155 First Avenue, between 9th and 10th Streets). This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday February 5th only.

The cast features Mateo d'Amato, Michael Domitrovich, Crystal Field, Moshe Henderson, Ellis Charles Hoffmeister, Charles Manning, Sharon Ullrick, Drew Valins, and Heather Velazquez.

Not About Me is a memory play that takes audiences on a haunting journey through the mind of a playwright during Covid-19 lockdowns. Long buried memories of friends lost to a mysterious "gay" disease come crashing into the present, and he is compelled to examine his artistic and political life in the theater. This play is a bittersweet reflection on how tragedy can unearth pain and laughter and bring back to life the treasures buried in the past.




