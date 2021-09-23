Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Fault Line Theatre's HINDSIGHT

Fault Line Theatre has released photos of its world premiere production of Alix Sobler's play Hindsight directed by Founding Artistic Director Aaron Rossini, now playing at the Paradise Factory (64 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003).

Hindsight began performances Saturday, September 18 and continues Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM through October 23, 2021 and will celebrate its official opening night on Tuesday, September 28. Special Preview period tickets (through September 26) are only $10.00 and regular priced tickets (September 28 - October 23) are now available for $26 - $36 at: FaultLineTheatre.org

In the theater, there has always been a grey area between what is fact and what is fiction. Grey areas can lead to confusion, disaster, and violence - especially when it comes to the news and our politics. Where did it all begin? In Hindsight, an intrepid playwright traces the problem back to 1987 and the abolishment of the Fairness Doctrine. But as she builds her case, the facts, historical characters, and her own memories refuse to cooperate. Is it possible to trace our problems as a nation back to one decision made in the 80s? And if so, is a play really the right place to unpack this conversation? Like an episode of "John Oliver" crashing headfirst into a production of Our Town, Hindsight is a comedy that asks questions about how we communicate when we can't even get our facts straight.

The company of Hindsight features Andrea Abello, Craig Wesley Divino, Lynnette R. Freeman, Daniel Pearce, Alix Sobler, and Luis Vega.

The creative team includes Set Design by Tristan Jeffers, Costume Design by Dina El-Aziz, Lighting Design by Cha See, and Sound Design by Chad Raines. Clyde Voce serves as Associate Director, Shayna O'Neill is the Production Stage Manager, Addison Heeren is the Prop Supervisor, Zack Lobel is the Associate Lighting Designer / Master Electrician, Elis Arroyo is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Elizabeth Goodman is the Production Manager.

Paradise Factory is wheelchair accessible. Every Sunday matinee will feature closed captioning access via smartphone. All audience members must wear a mask at all times. Seating for Hindsight will not be socially distant. All guests must complete a COVID-19 Screening Form at the time of ticket purchase and a temperature check at the box office prior to being admitted into the theatre. EPA approved cleaning products are used along with rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols in between every show. All cast members, crew members, and staff are fully vaccinated.

All guests must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine. Proof of vaccination will be checked prior to entry into the theatre. "Fully vaccinated" means at the time of performance, attendees must be: at least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine. If an audience member cannot receive the vaccine due to a pre-existing medical condition, they must provide proof of at least one of the following: negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.