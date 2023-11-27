Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR

Ruth Stage has released all new production photos from their off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star. Lone Star is currently in preview performances, with an Opening Night set for this Sunday, December 3rd at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.

Starring in the production are Dan Amboyer (recurring guest star on “Younger” & “The Black List: Redemption”) as ‘Ray’, Ana Isabelle (‘Rosalia’ in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) as ‘Elizabeth’, Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers The Musical, Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as ‘Cletis’, and Matt de Rogatis (‘Brick' in Ruth Stage’s off-Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, opposite Courtney Henggeler) as ‘Roy’.

Lone Star takes place in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy (Matt de Rogatis), a brawny macho type, is back in town, battling symptoms of PTSD, after a hitch in Vietnam. Joined by his younger brother Ray (Dan Amboyer), this hilarious and poignant study of a pair of Texas "good ole boys" explores the depths of brotherhood and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad.

Ruth Stage has been granted exclusive permission from the McLure Estate to combine elements of Lone Star’s sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create a one-of-a-kind adaptation. Laundry and Bourbon’s central character of Elizabeth (Ana Isabelle) enters this production with dialogue from both Laundry and Bourbon as well as an unpublished Lone Star screenplay which was set to be made into a film in the 1980's with Sigourney Weaver but never came to fruition. Live music from the Vietnam era will also be woven throughout this timely adaptation.

The creative team of Lone Star features Joe Rosario (Director), Matthew Imhoff (Set Design), Christian Specht (Lighting Design), Tomas Correa (Sound & Projection Design), Legacy Comix (Comic Book Illustrations), Tollie Boone (Stage Manager), and Milton Elliott (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by Ruth Stage.

Tickets, beginning at $49, can be purchased at either www.ruthstage.org/lonestar or https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/lone-star-by-james-mclure/. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by calling the Theatre Row Box Office at 212-714-2442 x45 (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/). Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street. The Box Office is available by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.



close sound sound