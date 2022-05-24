Photos: First Look at WAR STORIES at The Tank

The Tank is presenting the World Premiere of War Stories, by Marthe Rachel Gold and directed by Christina Roussos. War Stories will play limited run through June 12 at The Tank's Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

War Stories, set in World War II New York City, is the story of Ruth, a young musician from a working-class immigrant family who has come to the city in pursuit of her music, her freedom, and her politics. Exploring the world through music, labor action, and relationships, she is committed in her support of the war. Her pro-war views are challenged by Nat, who comes from a wealthy industrial Jewish family and sees all wars as capitalist and corrupt. War Stories embeds their personal struggles within the context of those of workers and conscientious objectors, against a backdrop of antisemitism, racism, and labor action. It is awash in the music of the time period.

War Stories features Sophia DeLeo (Sleepy Hollow), Jorge Sánchez Díaz (The Skin of Our Teeth), Lenny Grossman (Blackbird), Maia Karo (Anarchy), Max Katz (the devil smokes American Spirits), Arlene A. McGruder (Elizabeth's Precious Kitty), J. Ryan (Harmony in A Flat), and Kaya Simmons (Two-Fifths).

War Stories features scenic design by Maryam Khosravi, costume design by Lui Konno, lighting design by Jon DeGaetano, sound design by Hannah Birch Carl, projection design by Lacey Erb, props design by Sean Devare, hair design by Skipper Silberberg-Edwards, and compositions by Zach Catron. The stage manager is TaTyana Smith, and the line producer is Frank Nicholas Poon.