Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row

Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the global pandemic, The Chase Brock Experience (CBE) - the critically acclaimed New York City-based contemporary dance company from esteemed Broadway and contemporary choreographer, Chase Brock (Be More Chill, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules) - has returned to NYC's Theatre Row to debut an all-new dance-narrative inspired by Brock's personal family history. Titled Big Shot, the new work features direction and choreography by Chase Brock and CBE company member Travante S. Baker, and runs through Monday, December 12.

The latest dance theater work from The Chase Brock Experience, Big Shot is inspired by Brock's own family's iconic Western North Carolina drive-in restaurant - Brock's of Hendersonville, which operated from 1949 to 1972 - and tells the tale of three generations from two different (yet intertwined) families striving to achieve the once sought after "American Dream" at a time when America herself was losing her innocence.

Big Shot will be set to a brand-new jukebox-style score of 19 vibrant 1960's inspired pop songs from Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer and giant of the advertising jingle era Paul Libman. Featuring lyrics from Gary Apple, Rob Berliner, Jack Lechner, Mary Liz McNamara, Mark Pierce and Mr. Libman, the music aims to underscore Big Shot's historically-rooted tale.

Commissioned and developed with the generous support of the The Wilson Center, where the work will have two world premiere performances Friday, November 11, with additional commissioning support from The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, Big Shot will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island), costume design by Laffrey and Chase Brock, and lighting design by Drama Desk-nominee Brian Tovar.

Big Shot will be danced by Jane Abbott, Cemiyon Barber, Ryan Fitzgerald, Lauryn Hayes, Marty Lawson, Skye Mattox, Jared McAboy and Sara Elizabeth Seger, with Shiloh Goodin, Grant Howard, Erin Moore and Reed Tankersley serving as understudies for the Wilson Center run.

