Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row

The production runs through Monday, December 12.

Dec. 11, 2022  

Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the global pandemic, The Chase Brock Experience (CBE) - the critically acclaimed New York City-based contemporary dance company from esteemed Broadway and contemporary choreographer, Chase Brock (Be More Chill, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules) - has returned to NYC's Theatre Row to debut an all-new dance-narrative inspired by Brock's personal family history. Titled Big Shot, the new work features direction and choreography by Chase Brock and CBE company member Travante S. Baker, and runs through Monday, December 12.

Check out photos from the production below!

The latest dance theater work from The Chase Brock Experience, Big Shot is inspired by Brock's own family's iconic Western North Carolina drive-in restaurant - Brock's of Hendersonville, which operated from 1949 to 1972 - and tells the tale of three generations from two different (yet intertwined) families striving to achieve the once sought after "American Dream" at a time when America herself was losing her innocence.

Big Shot will be set to a brand-new jukebox-style score of 19 vibrant 1960's inspired pop songs from Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer and giant of the advertising jingle era Paul Libman. Featuring lyrics from Gary Apple, Rob Berliner, Jack Lechner, Mary Liz McNamara, Mark Pierce and Mr. Libman, the music aims to underscore Big Shot's historically-rooted tale.

Commissioned and developed with the generous support of the The Wilson Center, where the work will have two world premiere performances Friday, November 11, with additional commissioning support from The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, Big Shot will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island), costume design by Laffrey and Chase Brock, and lighting design by Drama Desk-nominee Brian Tovar.

Big Shot will be danced by Jane Abbott, Cemiyon Barber, Ryan Fitzgerald, Lauryn Hayes, Marty Lawson, Skye Mattox, Jared McAboy and Sara Elizabeth Seger, with Shiloh Goodin, Grant Howard, Erin Moore and Reed Tankersley serving as understudies for the Wilson Center run.

Tickets for Big Shot are now available for purchase starting at just $22.50 each (including a $2.50 Theatre Restoration Fee) and can be purchased online at theatrerow.org, by phone at (212) 714-2442 ext. 45, or by visiting the Theatre Row Box Office (located at 410 W. 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) during regular business hours.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Company of Big Shot

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Jared McAboy and Jane Abbott

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Company of Big Shot

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Cemiyon Barbara and Sara Elizabeth Seger

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Skye Mottox and Ryan Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Company of Big Shot

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Skye Mattox, Ryan Fitzgerald, Jane Abbott, and Lauryn Hayes

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Cemiyon Barber, Lauryn Hayes, Jared McAboy, Sara Elizabeth Seger

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Jared McAboy and Company of Big Shot

Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
Company of Big Shot



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


RUPAULS DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-Broadwa Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-Broadway
The holidays are a drag at Baruch Performing Arts Center as two stars of RuPaul's Drag Race present solo shows in New York City: On Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm, join glamorous RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars favorite SCARLET ENVY for the New York premiere of her first holiday show, HUNG WITH CARE.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For OTHER LIVES: THE STORY SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBY Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For OTHER LIVES: THE STORY SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBY
See photos in rehearsals for 'OTHER LIVES: The Story Songs of Michael Colby' part of Urban Stages 'Winter Rhythms 2022.'
Ars Nova Announces 2023 Residencies Welcoming 13 New Artists and Groups to its Resident Ar Photo
Ars Nova Announces 2023 Residencies Welcoming 13 New Artists and Groups to its Resident Artist Community
Ars Nova has announced 13 new artists and groups selected for 2023 residencies. Ars Nova’s dynamic slate of artist residencies and commissions supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending work.
Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater Photo
Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater
MCC Theater has announced casting for Soho Rep’s Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep).

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre RowPhotos: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT at Theatre Row
December 11, 2022

Following a two-year hiatus as a result of the global pandemic, The Chase Brock Experience (CBE) - the critically acclaimed New York City-based contemporary dance company from esteemed Broadway and contemporary choreographer, Chase Brock (Be More Chill, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules) - has returned to NYC’s Theatre Row to debut an all-new dance-narrative inspired by Brock’s personal family history. Titled Big Shot, the new work features direction and choreography by Chase Brock and CBE company member Travante S. Baker, and runs through Monday, December 12. Check out photos from the production here!
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-BroadwayRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Tammie Brown & Scarlet Envy to Bring Holiday Shows Off-Broadway
December 9, 2022

The holidays are a drag at Baruch Performing Arts Center as two stars of RuPaul's Drag Race present solo shows in New York City: On Wednesday, December 14 at 7pm, join glamorous RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars favorite SCARLET ENVY for the New York premiere of her first holiday show, HUNG WITH CARE.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For OTHER LIVES: THE STORY SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBYPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals For OTHER LIVES: THE STORY SONGS OF MICHAEL COLBY
December 9, 2022

See photos in rehearsals for 'OTHER LIVES: The Story Songs of Michael Colby' part of Urban Stages 'Winter Rhythms 2022.'
Ars Nova Announces 2023 Residencies Welcoming 13 New Artists and Groups to its Resident Artist CommunityArs Nova Announces 2023 Residencies Welcoming 13 New Artists and Groups to its Resident Artist Community
December 9, 2022

Ars Nova has announced 13 new artists and groups selected for 2023 residencies. Ars Nova’s dynamic slate of artist residencies and commissions supports outside-the-box thinking and encourages innovative, genre-bending work.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS Starring Eddie Izzard Begins Performances TonightGREAT EXPECTATIONS Starring Eddie Izzard Begins Performances Tonight
December 9, 2022

Performances begin tonight for Eddie Izzard in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, in which she will portray 19 characters in a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption for six weeks only at The Greenwich House Theater.
share