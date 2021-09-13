Photos: First Look at THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF SHERLOCK HOLMES at Theatre Row

The anticipated new musical, "The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes", opened Saturday night at Theatre Row.

Sherlock Holmes explores the joys and consequences of free will when he takes control of his creator, Arthur Conan Doyle.

The musical is appearing as part of The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The limited engagement includes three more performances on September 14, 15 and 18.



Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/the-whimsical-world-of-sherlock-holmes/.