Photos: First Look at THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF SHERLOCK HOLMES at Theatre Row
Sherlock Holmes explores the joys and consequences of free will when he takes control of his creator, Arthur Conan Doyle.
The anticipated new musical, "The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes", opened Saturday night at Theatre Row.
The musical is appearing as part of The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The limited engagement includes three more performances on September 14, 15 and 18.
The cast of The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes
Daniel Artuso and Company
Linus Gelber and Daniel Artuso
Tyler Riley, Daniel Artuso, and Clare Solly
Daniel Artuso, Clare Solly, Melissa Meli