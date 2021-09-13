Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE WHIMSICAL WORLD OF SHERLOCK HOLMES at Theatre Row

Sherlock Holmes explores the joys and consequences of free will when he takes control of his creator, Arthur Conan Doyle.

Sep. 13, 2021  

The anticipated new musical, "The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes", opened Saturday night at Theatre Row.

The musical is appearing as part of The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The limited engagement includes three more performances on September 14, 15 and 18.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/the-whimsical-world-of-sherlock-holmes/.

The cast of The Whimsical World of Sherlock Holmes

Daniel Artuso and Company

Linus Gelber and Daniel Artuso

Tyler Riley, Daniel Artuso, and Clare Solly

Daniel Artuso, Clare Solly, Melissa Meli



