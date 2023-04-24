Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater

The production runs through Sunday, May 21. shadow/land officially opens on Thursday, May 4.

Apr. 24, 2023  

The Public Theater will begin performances for the staged world premiere play shadow/land written by The Public, Barnard College, and Ntozake Shange Literary Trust's inaugural Ntozake Shange Social Justice Theater Playwright-in-Residence Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones. Previously premiering as an audio play at The Public in 2021 as a part of virtual programming during the pandemic, shadow/land will make its live debut this spring. The stage production marks Dickerson-Despenza and Jones' return following the successful production of cullud wattah presented at The Public last season. The production runs through Sunday, May 21. shadow/land officially opens on Thursday, May 4.

Get a first look at photos below!

To enhance the experience of seeing shadow/land at The Public, a curated installation detailing the inspiration for Dickerson-Despenza's work, the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina, and honoring those who lost their lives has been installed on The Public's Levin Mezzanine and will be available online at publictheater.org.

2021 Susan Blackburn Prize winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza's shadow/land returns this April with a stunning live production. As Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin, tensions between duty and desire surface, a levee is brought to its knees, and Ruth must wrestle with all that she's ready to let go. shadow/land is a lyrical meditation on legacy, erotic fugitivity, and self-determination. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, shadow/land is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans.

The complete cast of shadow/land includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt (Ruth), Lynnette R. Freeman (Ruth Understudy), Perri Gaffney (Magalee Understudy), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Christine Shepard (Grand Marshal), and Joy-Marie Thompson (Grand Marshal Understudy).




