Photos: First Look at PHYL at Mint Theater Company

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Mint Theater Company is kicking off its season this week with the New York premiere of PHYL, a rarely seen comedy by pioneering British playwright and suffragist Cecily Hamilton, directed by Britt Berke. Performances will run through November 7, 2026 and will open on October 22nd at Theatre Row. Get a first look at photos!

PHYL follows Phyllis Chester, a governess trapped in a solitary existence and walled off from the life she craves-until a moment of lost temper leads her to risk everything.

The play launches Mint Theater Company's new season, featuring two frank, provocative, and deeply human works exploring sex, love, marriage, and the complexities of relationships. Originally scheduled to premiere in Oxford, PHYL was banned by the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, although it had passed the scrutiny of the Lord Chamberlain without requiring the alteration of a single line. The play instead premiered in Manchester, where one disapproving critic described Phyl as "slaking thirsty lips in the voluptuous pleasure of life." When Hamilton was asked how she described the play, she replied, "Well, I call it a comedy because it has a happy ending, and I hope somebody is funny in it." The season will continue in February 2027 with Miles Malleson's THE FANATICS, directed by Davis McCallum.

The cast of PHYL features Lily Ganser as Phyllis "Phyl" Chester, making her Off-Broadway debut, alongside Tessa Blimes, Jennifer Blood, Curzon Dobell, Katie Firth, Betsy Hogg, Livvy Marcus, Anthony Michael Martinez, and Charlotte Van Ledtje.

Photo credit: Todd Cerveris

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 07 Hrs 18 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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