Photos: First Look at PENELOPE, OR HOW THE ODYSSEY WAS REALLY WRITTEN

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Production photos for The York Theatre Company world premiere presentation of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy, with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York's Desperate Measures), music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York's Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.

The cast features Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin) as Telemachus, Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot) as Eurycleia, Cooper Howell (Emojiland) as Antinous, Ben Jacoby (Beautiful) as Odysseus, David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) as Mileter, Jacob Alexander Simon (A Chorus Line) as Bassanio, Britney Nicole Simpson (Beauty and the Beast) as Penelope, George Slotin (High Button Shoes) as Haius, Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) as Barius, Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) as Daphne, with Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon) and Constantine Pappas (Into the Woods).

Performances for Penelope resumed April 2, 2022 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at 2:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night is Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 at 7:00PM.

Penelope is married to Odysseus, the rightful King of Ithaca. For the last twenty years, she's been waiting for him to return from the Trojan War. Meanwhile, a bevy of suitors have gathered, each wanting to marry her and take over the kingdom. Since they have little else to do but eat and drink, they decide to form an a capella group. (The acoustics in the great hall are terrific.) To stall them, Penelope writes letters to herself and pretends they're from Odysseus saying he's on his way. Little does she know, her letters gathered together are creating the story of The Odyssey. (Since no one knows who really wrote The Odyssey, this theory is as good as any other.) It's funny, it's fierce and, above all, it's epic!

Penelope is funny, feminist, and fully relevant to today because it's about a woman who lives through and for her husband for 20 years, only to realize when he returns that her life, her journey is just as important as his. Book and lyrics are by Peter Kellogg, who wrote the award-winning Desperate Measures; music is by Stephen Weiner, two-time Richard Rodgers Award winner. Penelope was given a Developmental Reading at The York under the previous title Dear Pen.

The creative team for Penelope includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by David Sexton, and sound design by Brad Ward. Casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel.

Penelope plays the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m,

Tickets for Penelope are priced at $55 - $75 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation tickets at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1092597, or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday-Friday 12:00PM-5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.