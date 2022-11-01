Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater

In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece directed by Mei Ann Teo, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

The New York Premiere of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. The latest stop in a nationwide tour produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library, Where We Belong began performances on Friday, October 28 and will open on Wednesday, November 9.

Get a first look at photos below!

Running through National Native American Heritage Month, Where We Belong has free tickets available for all Indigenous and Native community members. There will be an Indigenous Community Performance and Talkback on Sunday, November 6, as well as a Student Community Night on Wednesday, November 16, with tickets at $20 for students and those who work in academia.

In 2015, Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet moved to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, she finds comfort in the journeys of her Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help her people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece directed by Mei Ann Teo, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

WHERE WE BELONG is performed by Madeline Sayet and Emily Preis serves as standby. The production features production design by Hao Bai, costume design by Asa Benally, composition and sound design by Erik Schilke, and dramaturgy by Vera Starbard. Grace Chariya serves as production stage manager.




Related Stories
WHERE WE BELONG to Begin Performances at The Public Theater Next Week Photo
WHERE WE BELONG to Begin Performances at The Public Theater Next Week
The Public Theater will begin performances for the New York premiere of WHERE WE BELONG, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Friday, October 28.

More Hot Stories For You


KINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This MonthKINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This Month
November 1, 2022

The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will play its final off-Broadway performance at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.
Kerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory TheatreKerry Conte, Ali Ewoldt & More to Star in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory Theatre
November 1, 2022

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced casting for the return of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas (Under Milk Wood) and adapted & directed by Charlotte Moore (The Streets of New York). The cast of A Child’s Christmas in Wales will include Kerry Conte (The Butcher Boy), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), and more.
Monica Bellucci to Star in MARIA CALLAS: LETTER AND MEMOIRS at the Beacon Theatre for One Night OnlyMonica Bellucci to Star in MARIA CALLAS: LETTER AND MEMOIRS at the Beacon Theatre for One Night Only
November 1, 2022

Italian cinema icon Monica Bellucci will star in Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs at the Beacon Theatre for one night only on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00PM.  Bellucci channels Greek opera legend Maria Callas in this one-woman show with text and stage direction by Tom Volf.
LIVING FOR SIS Variety Show to Premiere Tonight on BroadstreamLIVING FOR SIS Variety Show to Premiere Tonight on Broadstream
November 1, 2022

Actress, activist, and sister to the people, Sis, has partnered with Broadstream to release her brand-new show Living For Sis, premiering November 1 exclusively on the streaming platform.
Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public TheaterPhotos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater
November 1, 2022

The New York Premiere of WHERE WE BELONG, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. Get a first look at photos here!