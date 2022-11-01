Photos: First Look at Madeline Sayet in WHERE WE BELONG at The Public Theater

The New York Premiere of Where We Belong, written and performed by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo, is now running at The Public Theater through Sunday, November 27. The latest stop in a nationwide tour produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library, Where We Belong began performances on Friday, October 28 and will open on Wednesday, November 9.

Get a first look at photos below!

Running through National Native American Heritage Month, Where We Belong has free tickets available for all Indigenous and Native community members. There will be an Indigenous Community Performance and Talkback on Sunday, November 6, as well as a Student Community Night on Wednesday, November 16, with tickets at $20 for students and those who work in academia.

In 2015, Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet moved to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare, grappling with the question of what it means to remain or leave, as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. Moving between nations that have failed to reckon with their ongoing roles in colonialism, she finds comfort in the journeys of her Native ancestors who had to cross the ocean in the 1700s to help her people. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece directed by Mei Ann Teo, Sayet asks us what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

WHERE WE BELONG is performed by Madeline Sayet and Emily Preis serves as standby. The production features production design by Hao Bai, costume design by Asa Benally, composition and sound design by Erik Schilke, and dramaturgy by Vera Starbard. Grace Chariya serves as production stage manager.