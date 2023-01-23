Photos: First Look at LA GOLONDRINA (THE SWALLOW) at Repertorio Español

Guillem Clua's LA GOLONDRINA (The Swallow) started previews on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Repertorio Español (Gramercy Arts Theater). The production's official opening night is on Friday, January 27, at 8 pm and runs throughout the year.



Get a first look at production photos below!



Inspired by the attack in a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people were killed, The Swallow is a highly emotional work exploring how loss can simultaneously separate and unite people. The play reflects on the loss of the many lives that continue to be stolen by attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in this country, and how we need to heal together despite our differences.



ABOUT THE PLAY: Ramón seeks the help of a strict singing teacher, Amelia, to work on his vocal technique before singing at the memorial service for his beloved mother. During an explosive evening of confessions, it becomes clear that they are not only united by music, but by their individual struggle to deal with the aftermath of a terrorist attack.



LA GOLONDRINA is directed by Ismanuel Rodríguez and starring Zulema Clares and Rafa Sánchez. The creative team includes Ismanuel Rodríguez (Lighting Design), David Chacón Perez (Scenic Design), Milton Cordero (Video Design), Fernando Then (Costume Design), Cristian Gautier (Sound Design), Patricia Marjorie (Props Design), Fernando Then (Production Manager), Tim Gutteridge (English Translation), Francisco Rivera (Assistant Director), Carlos Gallego (Texturing and Scenic Painting), and Sara Buitrago (Subtitles).

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 212-225-9999, visit the box office at 138 E 27th Street NY, NY 10016, or visit repertorio.nyc.



Photo Credit: Michael Palma Mir