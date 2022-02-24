Photos: First Look at A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD / A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE

On the heels of their season-opener, A Class Act, J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is continuing their exciting second season with Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine - the first New York City revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical comedy, which will include brand-new additions in collaboration with the show's creators, tonight, Thursday, February 24 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos below!

Directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin, the company includes Mike Cefalo (Carlo / Frank), David B. Friedman (David / Samovar), Felipe Galganni (Sascha), Caleb James Grochalski (Male Swing / Dance Captain), Stephanie Israelson (Kate / Nina), Lauren Lukacek (Peggy / Pavlenko), Maria Grace Reginaldi (Female Swing), Suzanne Slade (Pricilla / Gina), Marina Vidal (Masha) and Mark William (Constantine / Stephen).

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as "Just Go To The Movies," "Nelson," and "Doin' The Production Code."

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine plays through Sunday, March 6. Tickets are available at j2spotlightnyc.com