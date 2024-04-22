Photos: First Look At ORLANDO: A RHAPSODY At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vinora Epp and Steven Epp's new play ORLANDO: A Rhapsody opened at The Tank last week. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s novel “Orlando: A Biography," the play was created by Vinora and her father Steven who used Woolf’s novel as a jumping off point. The pair also co-star in the production. See photos below!

The limited run will play until April 24 at The Tank in New York City. Final performances are Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24 at 7pm.

“Orlando: A Biography” by Virginia Woolf is a satirical, fantastical, political novel which follows the life of a hero/ine who lives 300 years and moves from one gender to another. In ORLANDO: A Rhapsody, father and daughter play the same character at different ages of their life. But ORLANDO: A Rhapsody soon takes on a life of its own, far beyond the original novel: weaving in material from Woolf’s body of work: “The Waves” and “A Room of One’s Own”; while also incorporating Shakespeare; feminist philosophy; music; movement; autobiography.

ORLANDO: A Rhapsody is a duet performance that layers questions of fiction, age, filiality, death, but most of all, gender. It places gender onstage as theatrical material to wrestle with, in all of its violence and all of its poetry. It is a highly intimate and political form whose strength and specificity are borne from two actors who are confronting all of these themes as father and daughter.

Content Warning: Talk of depression, anxiety, suicide, and psychiatric hospitalization.

Performances take place at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave), 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $20 to $40 and are available at www.thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2024/4/17/orlando-a-rhapsody. Running time: 70 min.

Photo Credit: ARIN SANG-URAI/photojuice