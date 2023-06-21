Photos: First Look At LE BIJOU DE PARIS From Company della Luna 

The new play Le Bijou de Paris which features original pop music and dance,will play at The Chain Theatre in Manhattan June 29 to July 1. Le Bijou de Paris is written and directed by Edoardo Tesio, with choreography by Bridget Spencer, and original music by Olivia Amicangioli. See photos from the production!

Le Bijou de Paris is a high-energy pop-theater show which tells the tale of a fashion boutique housing eleven living mannequins. Hiding from a war created by humans, the mannequins must never leave the boutique, for fear of being captured and killed. Having never seen the outside world—or anyone besides each other—they are forced to struggle with very human problems: loneliness, love, the nuances of sexuality and the LGBT+ experience, friendship, forgiveness, and finding their purposes in life. With electrifying original pop music and dance, Theater Company della Luna creates a celebration of human life and all of its absurdities.

The cast includes Delaney Andersen, Anna Barrett, Sayali Bramhe, Enid Acevedo Colòn, Daelin De'Mari Elzie, Sam Kastor, Marjorie Murillo, and Ary Satish.

The creative team includes costume design by Tomoka Takahashi, and scenic design by Monica Romano and Nicola Tesio. Marjorie Murillo and Olivia Amicangioli serve as assistant directors. Stage management by Kyle Quick.

Tickets are $20.20 and are available at Click Here.

Performances run Thursday June 29 at 7:30pm, Friday June 30 at 7:30pm, and Saturday July 1 at 7:30pm. Running time: 2 hours. The Chain Theatre is located at 312 West 36th Street (between 8th & 9th avenues), 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E to 34th Street.

More information is available at www.companydellalunatheater.com

Photo Credit: Company della Luna