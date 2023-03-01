Photos: First Look At COWBOY, THE BASS REEVES STORY Off-Broadway; Extension Announced!

Cowboy, the story of Bass Reeves, extends Off-Broadway. Reeves made history by being the first black U.S. Deputy Marshall in America. This is the first full on western to hit a Broadway or Off-Broadway stage in over 80 years. The play is written, directed and will star Layon Gray as Reeves.

He is the greatest U.S. Deputy Marshal you've never heard of. Many scholars believe that Bass Reeve's life inspired the Lone Ranger character.

Cowboy is set in 1888 Oklahoma Indian territory. The story follows Bass Reeves and his Indian companion as they search for two criminals fleeing to the Mexican border, one of whom Reeves has a death warrant for. They all find themselves stuck in an old saloon as a deadly tornado slowly approaches.

Throughout his 32-year career, he arrested more than 3,000 criminals, some of which were the most dangerous criminals of his time.

The play won five 2021 Broadway World Miami Awards which included Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play and Best Production Of The Year.

The play also stars Thaddius Daniels, Clinton Faulkner, David Roberts, Charles Reuben Kornegay, and Reggie L. Wilson.

Open ended run Saturdays at 4:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. The Actors Temple Theatre is located at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City.

Cowboy is produced Off-Broadway by Layon Gray Enterprises, Edmund Gaynes and Dorothy Spellman. Tickets from $58.50 are available at www.Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.