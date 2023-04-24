Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Entertainment+Arts Alliance Celebrates Nathalie Dortonne As 2023 Collier Writing Fellow

Apr. 24, 2023  

On April 18th, the Entertainment+Arts Alliance (formerly the Entertainment AIDS Alliance) hosted an event at The Producer's Club to announce the winner of the 2023 Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship.

The recipient of this year's fellowship is Nathalie Dortonne, an Atlanta-based writer whose script, "La Sirene," tells the story of a detective with PTSD who returns to her hometown and becomes involved in a missing person's case connected to a supernatural experience she had as a child. The script portrays the nuanced and complex lives of Black women, the first-gen immigrant experience, and Haitian spirituality.

The Collier Fellowship seeks to uplift and support underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. The fellowship includes a $1000 cash prize and an industry-attended showcase reading of the winning script in New York City. The Collier Fellowship was established in 2022 in memory of Yasmin & Susan-Sojourna Collier's parents, who were activists and lovers of the arts. The fellowship seeks to provide aspiring writers with practical industry advice and career guidance, as well as the opportunity to receive mentorship from industry professionals with a track record of success.

Susan-Sojourna Collier, founder of the Collier Fellowship and Emmy-nominated writer and screenwriting professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, praised Nathalie's work, saying, "We were blown away by Nathalie's script. Her writing is a testament to the power of diverse voices in storytelling."

Jordan von Haslow, two time BroadwayWorld Award nominee and president of the EAA, which supports the Collier Fellowship, also praised the mission of the competition, saying, "The Entertainment+Arts Alliance is proud to support the Mamie and Jimmie Collier Writing Fellowship, which provides vital mentorship and resources to emerging BIPOC writers."

The event included a talk back moderated by Cheryl L. Davis, a 2023 Writers Guild of America Award winner and Emmy-nominated TV writer, and a closing reception. The reading was Directed by Ron Beverly, with actors Stephanie Anuwe, Charles Wes, PJ Johnnie Jr., Debra Khan-Bey, Deja A. Ross, and Jes Washington.

The Collier Fellowship was co-founded by Susan-Sojourna Collier and her sister Yasmin Collier-Kenney, with Imari Hardon, long-time star of "Avenue Q," serving as associate producer of the event. The Entertainment+Arts Alliance Page participants served as PAs for the evening. These participants are all students from SUNY Purchase studying various film and television related disciplines, including Jeremy Kurt, Thomas Esposito, John Schroeder, James Austin, and Raziel Duckett. The event was sponsored by Crep Protection, the fast-growing sneaker care brand, and Dax Hair Care, a provider of natural haircare products for 65 years. Overall, the event was a success in showcasing and uplifting a new, diverse voice in the entertainment industry.

Ron Beverly

Yasmin Collier-Kenny and Susan-Sojourna Collier

Stephanie Anuwe and Debra Khan-Bey

Deja Ross

Charles Wes, Jes Washington and Debra Khan-Bey

PJ Johnnie Jr., Charles Wes and Jes Washington

La Sirene

Deja Ross and Jes Washington

Charles Wes

La Sirene

PJ Johnnie Jr.

Jes Washington

Emory Porter

Cheryl L. Davis and Nathalie Dortonne

Cheryl L. Davis, Emma Porter, Jordan von Haslow, Nathalie Dortonne, Yasmin Collier-Kenney and Susan-Sojourna Collier

Event sponsor Crep Protect provided gift bags

Generous donations from event sponsor Crep Protect

Tonya Giddens and Jordan von Haslow

Bukanla and John Scutchins

Jordan von Haslow, Yasmin Collier-Kenney and Cheryl L. Davis

Thomas Esposito, John Schroeder, James Austin

Jeremy Kurt, Yasmin Collier-Kenney, Susan-Sojourna Collier and Dr. Carmen Green

Yasmin Collier-Kenny, Susan-Sojourna Kenny and Imari Hardon (Avenue Q)

Debra Khan-Bey, Nathalie Dortonne and Rob Beverly

Nathalie Dortonne (2023 Mamie & Jimmie Collier Writing Fellow)

Deja Ross, Stephanie Anuwe, Nathalie Dortonne, PJ Johnnie Jr., Jes Washington and Charles Wes



