Photos: Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa & More Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Benefit Performance
The evening featured original music composed by Ted Shen (Broadbend, Arkansas) and Carmel Dean (Renascence, The Notebook).
Transport Group presented a one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, on Monday, December 12 at 8pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Elizabeth Street. Donna Lynne Champlin ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") starred in the role of George Bailey.
See photos below!
It's a Wonderful Life is adapted by Joe Landry, based on the story "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling. The evening featured original music composed by Ted Shen (Broadbend, Arkansas) and Carmel Dean (Renascence, The Notebook).
It's a Wonderful Life tells the story of George Bailey, a deeply frustrated businessman struggling to hold on to his values. When the fate of his father's business is in jeopardy, George begins to question every element of his life. Interrupting a dark night of the soul, a guardian angel named Clarence appears to show him what life would have been like if he had never existed. Based on the classic film released in 1946 starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore, and directed by Frank Capra, and widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, the evening examined what makes life worth living-a theme that has resonated for generations.
Photo credit: Grace Copeland
Barbara Andres, Jennifer Piech
Barbara Walsh, Donna Lynne Champlin
The company
Jennifer Piech and company
Mary Owen, Jack Cummings III
Mary Testa, Donna Lynne Champlin
Michael Mastro, Donna Lynne Champlin
Nick Westrate, Donna Lynne Champlin
Sherry D. Boone, Donna Lynne Champlin
The company
