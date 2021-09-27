Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Now Playing at the Brooklyn Diner

New York, New York is where the party never stops! Join Broadway's brightest talent as they belt out your favorite tunes, get you up on your feet, and make you feel like the star that you are! This sparkling musical revue plays at the Brooklyn Diner in the heart of Times Square Fridays and Saturdays from 7 - 8 PM and includes a delicious three course pre-fixe menu beginning at 6pm or choose a la carte food and beverage items for a $50 minimum spend. Feeling thirsty? Specialty cocktails including the "Brooklyn Bridge" and the "Cyclone," a delicious spiked milkshake, top off this sparkling evening. Call 212-265-5400 or visit Brooklyn Diner for reservations. Book early to get the best seats in the house!

As previously announced Devlin has joined forces with the Fireman Hospitality Group to present a variety of new immersive productions curated specifically for multiple Fireman properties, including the popular Speakeasy at Bond 45 at the Edison Hotel (221 W 46th Street) and Wine Lovers The Musical at Redeye Grill (890 7th Avenue), in addition to New York, New York.

Speakeasy, the critically acclaimed supper club burlesque experience, will resume performances at Bond 45 by popular demand on Friday, November 12 at 8pm. New York, New York that originally opened earlier this summer for a limited engagement that was extended twice. After a brief hiatus, the popular experience will return once again with original cast members and a cavalcade of exciting Broadway guest stars and new nightlife acts.

Speakeasy is an all-in-one immersive mixology experience that combines the worlds of burlesque, cirque, illusionists, and musical theater with a decadent cocktail, dining, and nightclub experience.

Tickets for Speakeasy start at $85 and are available now via TodayTix. Each ticket comes with five decadent cocktails designed by the master mixologists of Fireman Hospitality Group and are served alongside a sinful snack. Additional dining options from Bond 45's menu are also available to complete the supper club experience.

Wine Lovers The Musical will bring love, laughter, and six glasses of wine to terrifically tipsy guests at the Redeye Grill, starting this December 2021. Hailed as a "great evening out" by the New York Post, "Wine Lovers has something for everyone - beginners and wine snobs alike! You'll be drunk in love over this unique, witty show!" (DrVino.com). Wine Lovers is a global wine tasting sensation that has been running for sixteen years worldwide and has been seen by over two million guests. Tickets for Wine Lovers The Musical go on sale this fall on TodayTix.

All three shows are the brainchild of producer and director, Holly-Anne Devlin, and produced in partnership with the legendary Shelly Fireman. Devlin made news city-wide as one of the most prolific producers working to keep New York City's arts and culture scene alive during the pandemic. She produced dozens of outdoor events that benefited out-of-work arts workers and featured stars such as Bernadette Peters, Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, André De Shields, and hundreds of others. Her "Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe" has performed throughout the pandemic in hard-hit midtown Manhattan aiming to bring life back to the beleaguered area that has suffered greatly from shuttered theaters and restaurants.

For more information on Speakeasy, please visit speakeasytimessquare.com.