Photos: CREATION STORIES AND ALL THE IMPORTANT IMPORTANTS at LCT3
The world premiere stars Savannah Commodore, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Abigail C. Onwunali at Claire Tow Theater.
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You can now get a first look at production photos of Lincoln Center Theater's world premiere production of the new LCT3 play creation stories and all the important importants, written by Nigerian American playwright Mfoniso Udofia.
Directed by Tamila Woodard, creation stories and all the important importants stars Savannah Commodore as 'little girl/the uncome,' Donnetta Lavinia Grays as 'the raffia/alexa/mr. cornell,' and Abigail C. Onwunali as 'thegrownwoman,' with Justyce Taylor rounding out the cast as understudy.
The creative team for the play includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Sarafina Bush (Costume Design), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design), Bailey Trierweiler & UptownWorks (Sound Design), Katherine Freer (Projection Design), Cassie J. Williams (Hair & Wig Design), Adesola Osakalumi (Movement Director), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Siena Yusi serves as the Stage Manager.
Women give life. And life asks so much in return. Nigerian playwright Mfoniso Udofia makes her LCT3 debut with the world premiere of creation stories and all the important importants, an intimate, mythic new play from one of the boldest new voices in contemporary theater, with direction by Tamilla Woodard.
Centering on a midlife Black woman pulled between her many selves-child, future daughter, artist, possible mother-the play pulses with longing as its heroine races against the clock and the limits of her own body. Moving across time and space, from ancestor to AI, from dream cycle to IVF cycle, through music and ritual, Udofia weaves her own surprising folktale on the cost of creation and the impossible work of becoming.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova available
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