Photos: CO/LAB Theatre Group Presents AN ITTY BITTY MUSICAL
CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage.
Curtain up! Light the lights! The Itty Bitty Theater to the left of Broadway really needs a smash hit musical or its doors will close forever. With focused determination, irresistible tunes, and an abundance of jazz hands, these actors put on the show of their lives. Developed by CO/LAB Theatre Group's Musical Theater Production class, with book and lyrics by Matte O'Brien and music by Matt Vinson, An Itty Bitty Musical is sure to get your feet tapping and put a song in your heart!
Check out photos below!
CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts.
Through their programming, they encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage. We seek to honor and celebrate every individual.
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast
An Itty Bitty Musical Cast