Photos: CO/LAB Theatre Group Presents AN ITTY BITTY MUSICAL

Curtain up! Light the lights! The Itty Bitty Theater to the left of Broadway really needs a smash hit musical or its doors will close forever. With focused determination, irresistible tunes, and an abundance of jazz hands, these actors put on the show of their lives. Developed by CO/LAB Theatre Group's Musical Theater Production class, with book and lyrics by Matte O'Brien and music by Matt Vinson, An Itty Bitty Musical is sure to get your feet tapping and put a song in your heart!

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts.