Photos: Bill Russell Hosts Signing For Memoir 'Still, Bill: Gay Adventures From Cowboyland To Broadway'

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Still, Bill: Gay Adventures From Cowboyland to Broadway is a new memoir from two-time Tony Award-nominee, Bill Russell. The book was officially released Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Learn more here. Russell celebrated the release of his new memoir at a special book signing and interview event, hosted by Sirius XM Radio's Seth Rudetsky, at the Drama Book Shop on Thursday, October 29 at 7:30PM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

How does an effeminate boy–raised in Cowboyland with cattle and guns, hunting and trucks, sports and church, jocks and jerks, cruelty and small-mindedness–get from the Black Hills of South Dakota to the thrills and heartbreak of the white-hot lights of Broadway and the West End? The answer can be found in this memoir by the author of Side Show, elegies for angels, punks and raging queens, and Pageant, among other musicals. This frequently amusing, sometimes wild, often moving ride proceeds from creating grade school productions of fairy tales to writing the books and lyrics for internationally produced musicals and collaborating with the super-smart, uber-talented, and sometimes famous. Along the way, the author provides a ringside seat for viewing the huge cultural changes from the 1950s to the 2020s: hippies and flower power, women's and gay liberation, civil rights and wrongs, AIDS and covid, and the softening of hardened attitudes offset by alarming pushbacks against justice and democracy.

“Where I started is a long way from where I am now – both physically and especially psychologically,” says Russell. “Though my home town was Spearfish, South Dakota, I spent a fair amount of time at my paternal grandparents' cattle ranch just over the border in Wyoming. Everyone knew my dad as “Cowboy Russell” and he lived up to the name. I had no interest in macho stuff and felt completely at sea where there were no seas (“come look at the freak!”) My journey as a gay man and becoming a member of the New York theater community is quite the saga and it's now all in this book, complete with sex and drugs and musical theater!”

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 18 Hrs 47 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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