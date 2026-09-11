Photos: BECOMING HAMLET Comes to Life Off-Broadway
See the cast in action in the participatory reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, now playing at Five Angels Theatre.
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New production photos have been released from Becoming Hamlet, now playing Off-Broadway at Five Angels Theatre through October 3. Take a look at the cast in action below!
Presented by The Directors Company, Becoming Hamlet reimagines Shakespeare's masterpiece as a participatory theatrical experience in which the audience doesn't simply watch Hamlet—they become Hamlet.
Adapted by Damon Horowitz and directed by Sybille Bruun, the production places audience members inside the play, inviting them to speak Hamlet's iconic lines and interact directly with a professional ensemble. Through guided participation and Shakespeare's original language, each performance is shaped by the voices, choices and responses of the audience gathered that evening.
The cast features David H. Littleton as Claudius, Désirée Baxter as Gertrude, Jim Pratzon as Polonius, Steven Lamont as Laertes, Judith Feingold as Ophelia, Tyler Moss as Horatio, Truman Gaudoin as Guildencrantz, Equiano Mosieri as Ghost/Gravedigger and Horowitz as the Hamlet Guide. Tristan Andre, Addy Paul Jenkins, Emily Jackoway and Sevans Martinez serve as Facilitators, with the audience taking on the role of Hamlet.
Becoming Hamlet officially opened September 10, with members of the cast and guests gathering to celebrate the production's Off-Broadway premiere. Check out photos from the opening night celebration here.
Performances continue through October 3 at Five Angels Theatre, 789 10th Avenue at 52nd Street in New York City.
Check out the new production photos from Becoming Hamlet below.
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova Photography
Steven Lamont, DEsirEe Baxter, Jude Feingold, Truman Gaudoin and Equiano Mosieri
Jude Feingold and Jim Pratzon
Jude Feingold with Jim Pratzo and David H. Littleton
David H. Littleton with Addy Jenkins and audience member
Damon Horowitz with Truman Gaudoin, DEsirEe Baxter, Jim Pratzon and Tyler Moss
Damon Horowitz and Equiano Mosieri
Audience Member with Facilitator Damon Horowitz
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