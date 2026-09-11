Photos: BECOMING HAMLET Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

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The cast and guests of Becoming Hamlet celebrated the production's Off-Broadway opening on September 10 at Five Angels Theatre. Take a look at photos from the opening night celebration!

Presented by The Directors Company, Becoming Hamlet reimagines Shakespeare's tragedy as a participatory theatrical experience in which the audience doesn't simply watch Hamlet—they become Hamlet. See production photos here.

Adapted by Damon Horowitz and directed by Sybille Bruun, the production places audience members inside the story, inviting them to speak Hamlet's iconic lines and interact directly with a professional ensemble. Rather than asking participants to take on a separate persona, the production uses Shakespeare's text and guided participation to explore grief, love, betrayal, doubt, identity and moral choice collectively.

The cast features David H. Littleton as Claudius, Désirée Baxter as Gertrude, Jim Pratzon as Polonius, Steven Lamont as Laertes, Judith Feingold as Ophelia, Tyler Moss as Horatio, Truman Gaudoin as Guildencrantz, Equiano Mosieri as Ghost/Gravedigger and Horowitz as the Hamlet Guide. Tristan Andre, Addy Paul Jenkins, Emily Jackoway and Sevans Martinez serve as Facilitators, with the audience taking on the role of Hamlet.

The creative team includes Costume Designer Amit Gajwani, scenic designer Yijun Yang, lighting designer Maryam Sweirki, composer Marlon Feld, sound consultant DJ Potts, stage manager Rose Riccardi and production consultant Drew Francis. Leah M. Michalos and Victoria Cairl serve as executive producers.

Becoming Hamlet began performances September 5 and continues through October 3 at Five Angels Theatre, 789 10th Avenue in New York City.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

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