Photo Flash: Week 5 Of The Actors Studio Drama School Repertory Season Opens With Rebeck's OUR HOUSE

The Actors Studio Drama School opened Week Five of its seven-week series of exciting and challenging theater productions with Our House by Theresa Rebeck. The season features the work of the graduating MFA Acting and Directing students who collaborate on professionally produced productions presented at the ASDS Repertory Theater in downtown Manhattan.

Our House was directed by Justin L. Clark and featured Edward Brence, Nathan Krasner, Brandon Macpherson, Hannah McGovern Gross, Kendra Mittermeyer, Estelle Olivia, and Max Pheifer.

The ASDS Repertory Season continues with two more weeks of productions. For more information on the season, visit www.ASDSRepSeason.com.

Over 25 years ago, under the auspices of the leadership within The Actors Studio, and academic, degree-granting program was created based on the method honed by members of The Actors Studio since 1947.

This initiative resulted in a three-year master's degree program that is unique in its side-by-side training of acting, directing and playwriting students. Classes are taught by experienced, distinguished Life Members of The Actors Studio in a course sequence that culminates with the Repertory Season.

James Lipton is the Dean Emeritus of The Actors Studio Drama School. The current presidents of The Actors Studio are Ellen Burstyn, Alec Baldwin and Al Pacino.

Photo Credit: Scott Wynn



Estelle Olivia and Max Pheifer

Edward Brence, Kendra Mittermeyer, Hannah McGovern Gross and Nathan Krasner

Edward Brence, Kendra Mittermeyer, Hannah McGovern Gross and Nathan Krasner

Estelle Olivia





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You