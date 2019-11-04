Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL

Get a glimpse into the legendary world of "The Monkey King, A Modern Musical", which had a developmental workshop presented by National Asian Artists Project (NAAP). The workshop took place on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 at Actors Temple Theatre in NYC. A cast of 9 actors representative of the asian theatre community and members of NAAP, under the direction of Steven Eng, brought an explosive new musical to life at the Actors Temple Theater (339 W 47th St, New York, NY) on Oct 3.

"The Monkey King, A Modern Musical" workshop was directed by NAAP Co-Founder Steven Eng and features an ensemble of talented actors from the NAAP Community: Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Shan Y Chuang, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang,Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing Zhang (Mao Mao),

Monkey King Chorus: Martin Borromeo, Ava Cheung, Myoungjin Choi, Mio Nakanishi, Emily Zhao

The Band: Justin Ramos (Keyboard), Shayna Dunkelman (Drums), Peter Douskalis (Guitar)

Creative Team: Steven Eng, Director, Justin Ramos, Music Director, Cassey Kivnick, Associate Director, Josh Shapiro, Assistant Director, Zackry Childers, Stage Manager, Monica Villa, Production Assistant, Harry Lin, Production Intern, Amelia Dombrowski, Costume Designer, Irina Hage, Photographer, Jerry Fadner, Graphic Designer

Baayork Lee (co-founder of NAAP) and Kristi Towey (Executive Director of MSTDA) originally commissioned The Monkey King in 2018









