Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL

Article Pixel Nov. 4, 2019  

Get a glimpse into the legendary world of "The Monkey King, A Modern Musical", which had a developmental workshop presented by National Asian Artists Project (NAAP). The workshop took place on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 at Actors Temple Theatre in NYC. A cast of 9 actors representative of the asian theatre community and members of NAAP, under the direction of Steven Eng, brought an explosive new musical to life at the Actors Temple Theater (339 W 47th St, New York, NY) on Oct 3.

"The Monkey King, A Modern Musical" workshop was directed by NAAP Co-Founder Steven Eng and features an ensemble of talented actors from the NAAP Community: Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Shan Y Chuang, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang,Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing Zhang (Mao Mao),

Monkey King Chorus: Martin Borromeo, Ava Cheung, Myoungjin Choi, Mio Nakanishi, Emily Zhao

The Band: Justin Ramos (Keyboard), Shayna Dunkelman (Drums), Peter Douskalis (Guitar)

Creative Team: Steven Eng, Director, Justin Ramos, Music Director, Cassey Kivnick, Associate Director, Josh Shapiro, Assistant Director, Zackry Childers, Stage Manager, Monica Villa, Production Assistant, Harry Lin, Production Intern, Amelia Dombrowski, Costume Designer, Irina Hage, Photographer, Jerry Fadner, Graphic Designer

Baayork Lee (co-founder of NAAP) and Kristi Towey (Executive Director of MSTDA) originally commissioned The Monkey King in 2018

Photo Credit: Irina Island Images

A cast of 9 actors representative of the asian theatre community, and members of National Asian Artists Project
A cast of 9 actors representative of the asian theatre community, and members of National Asian Artists Project

Kimbirdlee Fadner,Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Shan Y Chuang, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang, Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing
Kimbirdlee Fadner,Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Shan Y Chuang, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang, Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing

(Kimbirdlee Fadner, Leo Yu-Ning Chang)
(Kimbirdlee Fadner, Leo Yu-Ning Chang)

(Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Shan Y Chuang, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang, Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing Zhang)
(Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Shan Y Chuang, Alex Lawrence, Joey Ledonio, Charles Pang, Grace Shih, Tomo Watanabe, Xiaoqing Zhang)

(Joey Ledonio with Charles Pang, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Grace Shih)
(Joey Ledonio with Charles Pang, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Grace Shih)

(Grace Shih) with full cast
(Grace Shih) with full cast

(Charles Pang) with full cast
(Charles Pang) with full cast

(Alex Lawrence) and (Kimbirdlee Fadner) with full cast.
(Alex Lawrence) and (Kimbirdlee Fadner) with full cast.

(Alex Lawrence) and (Kimbirdlee Fadner) with full cast.
(Alex Lawrence) and (Kimbirdlee Fadner) with full cast.

(Tomo Watanabe)

Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL
(Joey Ledonio with Kimbirdlee Fadner, Alex Lawrence, Charles Pang, Shan Y Chuang)

Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL
Kimbirdlee Fadner) and (Leo Yu-Ning Chang) with full cast

Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL
(Kimbirdlee Fadner)

Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL
Full Cast

Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the NAAP Developmental Workshop THE MONKEY KING: A MODERN MUSICAL

The Monkey King Band: Justin Ramos (Keys, MD), Peter Douskalis (Guitar), Shayna Dunkelman (Drums)
The Monkey King Band: Justin Ramos (Keys, MD), Peter Douskalis (Guitar), Shayna Dunkelman (Drums)

Nina Zoie Lam, Melanie Tojio Lockyer, Steven Eng, Darren Lee
Nina Zoie Lam, Melanie Tojio Lockyer, Steven Eng, Darren Lee

Zoie Nina Lam, Steven Eng, Chester Lee, Rosanna Lee
Zoie Nina Lam, Steven Eng, Chester Lee, Rosanna Lee

Suzi Lee, Steven Eng, Lori Tan Chinn, Auchee Lee
Suzi Lee, Steven Eng, Lori Tan Chinn, Auchee Lee

Janice Won, Steven Eng, Linda Woo, Raymond Won
Janice Won, Steven Eng, Linda Woo, Raymond Won

Jonathan Fadner (Composer/Writer), Kimbirdlee (Actor, Co-writer), Peter Douskalis, Shayna Dunkelman, Xiaoqing Zhang
Jonathan Fadner (Composer/Writer), Kimbirdlee (Actor, Co-writer), Peter Douskalis, Shayna Dunkelman, Xiaoqing Zhang

Shan Y Chuan, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Justin Ramos
Shan Y Chuan, Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Justin Ramos

Monica Villa (Production Assistant), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Actor/Writer), Steven Eng (Director)
Monica Villa (Production Assistant), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Actor/Writer), Steven Eng (Director)

Young actor, Lucille (MST&DA) and Kimbirdlee Fadner
Young actor, Lucille (MST&DA) and Kimbirdlee Fadner

Madeline Blue, Kui-Fang Tseng, Grace Shih, Michael L ckl
Madeline Blue, Kui-Fang Tseng, Grace Shih, Michael L ckl

Martin Borromeo, Greg Hartmann, Kimbirdlee Fadner
Martin Borromeo, Greg Hartmann, Kimbirdlee Fadner

Russ Cusick, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Josh Shapiro
Russ Cusick, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Josh Shapiro

Kimbirdlee Fadner with Joanne Eichel and Lydia Tang (MST&DA)
Kimbirdlee Fadner with Joanne Eichel and Lydia Tang (MST&DA)

Jonathan Fadner (Composer/Writer) speaks with a guest. (Dusty Rhoades)
Jonathan Fadner (Composer/Writer) speaks with a guest. (Dusty Rhoades)

Rina Maejima, Shiori Saito, Tomo Watanabe, Mai Nishioka and Justin Ramos (Music Director)
Rina Maejima, Shiori Saito, Tomo Watanabe, Mai Nishioka and Justin Ramos (Music Director)

The Monkey King Chorus: Justin Ramos (MD), Ava Cheung, Emily Zhao, Mio Nakanishi, Myoungjin Choi, Martin Borromeo
The Monkey King Chorus: Justin Ramos (MD), Ava Cheung, Emily Zhao, Mio Nakanishi, Myoungjin Choi, Martin Borromeo

Emily Zhao (Monkey King Chorus) & Kimbirdlee Fadner
Emily Zhao (Monkey King Chorus) & Kimbirdlee Fadner

Steven Eng (Director, NAAP), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King, co-writer)
Steven Eng (Director, NAAP), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Monkey King, co-writer)

Jonathan Fadner (Composer, Writer)
Jonathan Fadner (Composer, Writer)

Justin Ramos (Music Director)
Justin Ramos (Music Director)

Kimbirdlee Fadner and Charles Pang
Kimbirdlee Fadner and Charles Pang

Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Grace Shih, Shan Y Chuang, Charles Pang, Alex Lawrence, Tomo Watanabe, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Xiaoq
Leo Yu-Ning Chang, Grace Shih, Shan Y Chuang, Charles Pang, Alex Lawrence, Tomo Watanabe, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Xiaoq

Kimbirdlee Fadner
Kimbirdlee Fadner


