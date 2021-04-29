Photos: See Hannah Balagot, Celia Mei Rubin and More in FRAGMENTS A LIVE AUDIO STORY

Fragments will play Saturdays and Sundays at 6:00pm and 7:30pm, on May 1-2, May 8-9, and May 15-16, at Liberated Fitness (1005 Columbus Avenue). In accordance with New York State guidelines, all performances will accommodate socially distanced seating at a maximum of 10 people per performance, with face coverings required for everyone including performers, as well as a contactless temperature check upon arrival and health questionnaire in order to get into the building.

The piece features live dance performances by Hannah Balagot and Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), with virtual appearances from Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde, runner-up "The Search for Elle Woods"), Patrick John Moran (Something Rotten! tour), Sophie Lee Morris (Dirty Dancing tour), James Patterson (Gigi), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia), and Oumou Traore.

Through the fog of Alzheimer's, Austrian-born Herta wrestles with the foundational moments of her past, including a childhood involvement with the Hitler Youth. Through interactions with her caregiver, her estranged daughter, and her own fractured memories, Herta is forced to confront deep-held regrets and hard truths left unspoken. Fragments centers on one fundamental question: "How much of ourselves must give to the ones we love?"

Tickets, priced $20-25, are available for purchase by visiting fragments.ticketleap.com/fragments. Private pod performances, priced at $300 for up to 10 guests, can be arranged on the days of existing performances by emailing fragmentstickets@gmail.com. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.