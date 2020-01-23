Photo Flash: Richard Kind and More Stop By HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

Harry Townsend's Last Stand, which recently extended its limited run through April 5th due to enormous response from critics and audience alike welcomed some stars for a backstage visit! Check out photos below!

Meet Harry Townsend, an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit is at the center of this new comedy. As his prodigal son Alan returns home, the visit raises the complexities of their relationship, placing father and son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand is a must-see new play about the inescapable ups and downs of family.

The New York Times raved, "Comedy offering nuggets of wisdom," and Good Day New York cheered, "A universal story for anyone who has ever dealt with an aging parent." WBAI lauded, "George Eastman's stirring and embracing new play provides an equal amount of laughter and tears. An emotional journey that is at once amusing and heart-breaking," while Rex Reed from The Observer applauded, "Very funny - the stars are splendid! Written by George Eastman and breezily directed by Karen Carpenter, Harry Townsend's Last Stand takes a serious subject and dusts it with humor."

Harry Townsend's Last Stand features scenic design by Lauren Helpern (Skintight; 4000 Miles), costume design by David C. Woolard (Broadway: West Side Story; The Who's Tommy), lighting design by Jeff Davis (Newsies; Sister Act) and sound design by John Gromada (Broadway: The Trip to Bountiful; Seminar). General management is by Brierpatch Productions.

Tickets are available online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling CityTix at (212) 581-1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office.

