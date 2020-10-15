Photo Flash: Refracted Theater Company Presents HOMELESS GARDEN

Homeless Garden will have one final performance in Central Park this Saturday, October 17 at 4PM.

After a sold out run in Brooklyn's Prospect Park (pictured here), Homeless Garden will have one final performance in Central Park this Saturday, October 17 at 4PM.

Climate change, privilege, and politics intersect in Refracted Theater Company's LIVE innovative workshop production Homeless Garden, an adaptation of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. Homeless Garden, written by Matt Minnicino (The Misanthrope, Avant Bard, Helen Hayes Nomination for Best Adaptation, Antigone: We Are The Rebels Asking for the Storm, Fugitive Kind) and co-developed and directed by Graham Miller (I Am My Own Wife, Out Front Theatre Company, Be A Good Little Widow, Refracted Theatre Company) is a future-tinted explosion of Chekhov's heartrending social satire for 2020 about generations, greenhouse gases, class, hope, and how we reckon with the inevitable.

Presented in a safety driven, outdoor immersive experience through panto-theater. Masked actors will perform along with a stand alone virtual audioscape via audience member's phone and provided headphones. Want to learn more about the experience? Check out this video from Refracted Theater.

Refracted Theater Company is proud to partner with community organizations Sunrise Movement, and LES Ecology Center for this workshop production.

Tickets and more information: https://refractedco.com/homeless-garden

Photo Credit: Kayla Williamson

Marianne Goodell and Daley Baker

Marianne Goodell

Marianne Goodell and Daley Baker

Sarah Okada

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You