Photo Flash: POWER STRIP Celebrates Opening Night

POWER STRIP celebrated opening night last night (October 21) at the Claire Tow Theater. Check out photos from the evening below.

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 produces the world premiere of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.



In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (to be played by Dina Shihabi) spends her days tethered to an electric Power Strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You