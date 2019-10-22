Photo Flash: POWER STRIP Celebrates Opening Night

Oct. 22, 2019  

POWER STRIP celebrated opening night last night (October 21) at the Claire Tow Theater. Check out photos from the evening below.

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 produces the world premiere of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (to be played by Dina Shihabi) spends her days tethered to an electric Power Strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.



