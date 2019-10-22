Photo Flash: POWER STRIP Celebrates Opening Night
POWER STRIP celebrated opening night last night (October 21) at the Claire Tow Theater. Check out photos from the evening below.
Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 produces the world premiere of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.
In Power Strip, Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee (to be played by Dina Shihabi) spends her days tethered to an electric Power Strip in a Greek refugee camp. Once a middle-class student in Aleppo whose life was dictated by the expectations of men, her sheltered existence has been shattered by a brutal civil war. In the war-torn world of the refugee camp, Yasmin finds that she must betray everything she once knew and valued in order to survive.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lincoln Center Theater
Ali Lopez-Sohaili, Darius Homayoun, Dina Shihabi, Peter Ganim
Darius Homayoun, Ali Lopez-Sohaili, and Peter Ganim
Tyne Rafaeli and Sylvia Khoury
Tyne Rafaeli, Ali Lopez-Sohaili, Darius Homayoun, Dina Shihabi, Sylvia Khoury, Peter Ganim