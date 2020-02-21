Photo Flash: Original Cast Members From SEESAW Visit J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's SEESAW
WAYNE CILENTO and PATTI D'BECK, original cast members from the 1973 Broadway production of SEESAW were special guests at a pre-show discussion moderated by Zach Aaronson on stage before last night's performance of Seesaw, presented by J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company.
They shared stories about their experience working with Michael Bennett, Tommy Tune, Baayork Lee and more!
Wayne Cilento, Patti D'Beck, Zach Aaronson
Wayne Cilento, Patti D'Beck
Wayne Cilento, Caitlin Belcik, Patti D'Beck.