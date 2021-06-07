Photos: Omer Shàish And Angeline Mirenda Head Into the Studio for KALEVALA: THE MUSICAL Recording Session

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 7, 2021  

Get a sneak peek at Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" recording session with Omer Shàish and Angeline Mirenda in L.A.!

Johanna Telander's Kalevala the Musical, which is set to a lush score of ethereal yet powerful pop, folk, world music, and jazz, follows two children as they set on an epic fantasy adventure through an ancient haunted forest. They discover the healing power of near-forgotten music on their quest to help Spirits of Nature find the lost Spirit of Man.

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley, along with Broadway stars Jewelle Blackman, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad. Other performers include Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Johanna Telander, Kristi Roosmaa, Madison Claire Parks, Omer Shàish, Quentin Garzón, and Reeta Vestman.

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and set to release in August 2021.

Photos by Bryan Carpender

Angeline Mirenda

Omer Shàish

Nolan Shaheed, Quentin Garzón, Omer Shàish


