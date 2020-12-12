Photo Flash: Inside the Online Australian Theatre Festival
The program ran December 4th and 5th, 2020.
The Australian Theatre Festival NYC presented an ONLINE festival for the 2020 season, which included 5 commissioned short plays, an online cabaret and an industry panel. The program ran December 4th and 5th, 2020, and streamed online for a week following the premiere. The festival featured over 50 Australian artists and stories over a virtual festival weekend. All events in the online festival were free to view. Led by Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts.
The Commissioned Short Plays line-up included:
"Cape Flattery" by Chenoa Deemal & Alana Valentine, directed by Alana Valentine & featuring Chenoa Deemal.
"The Window" by Christine Evans, directed by Alies Sluiter, featuring Anya Banerjee & Jillian Geurts.
"Stranded" by Mark Barford, directed by Mark Barford & Connor Delves, featuring Casey Bradley, Rose Cavanagh, Mark Dessaix, Madeleine Galea, Pia Hagen, Rebecca Ho, Carla Kissane, JD Martin & Emilio Ramos.
"Bad Coffee" by Alexander Hodge, directed by Owen Elliott, featuring Kane Parker & Youssef Sabet
"Permanent Fixtures" by Micharne Cloughley, directed by Benita de Wit, featuring Alanah Allen, Siho Ellsmore, Eleanor Handley & Kaye Tuckerman.
The Commissioned Short Plays were made possible thanks to donations from Mark Bly, Andrew Bovell, Shane & Cathryn Brennan, Andrew & Cathy Cameron, Wesley Enoch AM, Michael Flynn, Barry Kissane, Andrew J. Martin-Weber, George Weinhouse MD, David Williamson AO, Anonymous (2).
Visit australiantheatrefestival.com
