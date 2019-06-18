Photo Flash: Inside PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW At The Delacorte Theatre

The Public Theater presented a free one-night-only PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW on Monday, June 17 at The Delacorte Theater. See photos from the event below!

Hosted by Jomama Jones and directed by Will Davis, PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW featured appearances by Trevor Bachman, Kate Bornstein, Jordan E. Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Ryan J. Haddad, Murray Hill, The Jerriese Johnson Gospel Choir, Jari Jones, The Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Color Guard, Erin Markey, Darnell Moore, Diana Oh, Peppermint, Toshi Reagon, Conrad Ricamora, Aneesh Sheth, Chase Strangio, Nathaniel Swanson, Jacqueline Woodson, and more.

In commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and WorldPride in New York City, Public Forum adds its voice to the chorus of LGBTQ+ artists, activists, and organizers fighting for a better tomorrow, today.

The event featured readings of pieces by James Baldwin, Audre Lorde, and Harvey Milk and excerpts from iconic Public Theater Productions, including The Normal Heart, Fun Home, and more. A celebration of music, poetry, prose, and theater, PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW honored the legacy of resistance and the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ liberation and pride. PUBLIC FORUM: QUEER & NOW was an Official WorldPride Event.

The Public Theater's PUBLIC FORUM, now in its 10th season, is a space where art, ideas, and action collide. Public Forum creates exciting opportunities for communities to engage deeply with current events, original thinkers, and the most pressing questions of our time. Through one-of-a-kind events, Public Forum energizes civic responsibility by inviting people from all backgrounds to share, converse, and connect.

Photo Credit: Andres Otero



Jomama Jones and The Shapeshifters Ensemble at Public Forum: Queer & Now



Diana Oh



Darnell Moore



Toshi Reagon



Peppermint



Conrad Ricamora



Chase Strangio



Erin Markey



Lea DeLaria



Jordan E. Cooper



Murray Hill



Kate Bornstein