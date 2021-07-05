Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios

Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" concept album recording sessions continue. This time with the harpist Liann Cline and soprano Amanda Yachechak at Mirrortone Recording Studio.

Composer Johanna Telander: "If trees could speak, they would undoubtedly have worthy tales to tell. The universal stories of Kalevala are rich with timeless life lessons, inviting us to explore the very roots of humanity when nature still spoke to us in a language we understood."

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and set to be released in August 2021.

Photo Credit: Connor Engstrom