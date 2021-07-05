Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios

pixeltracker

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

Jul. 5, 2021  

Johanna Telander's "Kalevala: the Musical" concept album recording sessions continue. This time with the harpist Liann Cline and soprano Amanda Yachechak at Mirrortone Recording Studio.

Composer Johanna Telander: "If trees could speak, they would undoubtedly have worthy tales to tell. The universal stories of Kalevala are rich with timeless life lessons, inviting us to explore the very roots of humanity when nature still spoke to us in a language we understood."

The studio cast is led by Tony- and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley.

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and set to be released in August 2021.

Photo Credit: Connor Engstrom

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios
Liann Cline

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios
Quentin Garzón

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios
Johanna Telander

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios
Amanda Yachechak

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios
Liann Cline, Johanna Telander

Photos: Inside Johanna Telander's KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session at Mirrortone Studios
James Quesada, Quentin Garzón


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

More Hot Stories For You

  • PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented by New Albany Youth Theatre
  • N'Kenge to Headline PATRIOTIC POPS Concerts With the Columbus Symphony Orchestra
  • Otterbein University and Abbey Theatre Collaborate on Otterbein Playwrights Collective
  • Tickets On Sale Today For The 2021 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES