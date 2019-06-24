Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With Leviathan Lab's Workshop Of FULL CONTACT Starring Ariel Estrada

Now in rehearsals, Leviathan Lab presents a workshop production of FULL CONTACT, a new solo performance work written and performed by Ariel Estrada (Producing Artistic Director, Leviathan Lab; 2019 New York Foundation for the Arts, Arts Leadership Cohort; 2018 Theatre Communications Group, Rising Leader of Color).

FULL CONTACT runs for two performances at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 26 and 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 27 as part of PrideFest 2019 at The Tank, 312 West 36th Street, 1st floor. PrideFest is The Tank's annual festival of new works by LGBTQIA+ playwrights in celebration of National Pride Month. Scroll down for photos of rehearsal.

Co-directed by Sheila Bandyopadhyay (Head of Movement, American Academy of Dramatic Arts) and Andrew Borthwick Leslie (Co-Artistic Director, The Humanist Project; Faculty, Shakespeare and Company), FULL CONTACT features drama! turgy by Lynde Rosario (Literary Manager, Denver Center for the Performing Arts); production dramaturgy by Gaven Trinidad (Director, National Queer Theatre's Criminal Queerness Festival production of Yilong Liu's JOKER); with Danitra Faithe serving as Production Stage Manager.

Tickets for Leviathan Lab's workshop production of FULL CONTACT are $12 and available here and by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1.800.838.3006.

What does it mean to have a body? Ariel Estrada investigates his experiences as a 20-year survivor of a brutal martial arts cult, interweaving his Filipino fathers immigrant story with his own coming-of-age as a gay man at the height of the AIDS crisis. Through these histories, he brings to life the emotional battle between father and son, and his ongoing battle to take pride in himself as a gay Filipino American man against all odds.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





