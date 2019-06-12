Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100

On Monday, June 10 nearly 250 people gathered at the Tribeca Rooftop for the HB Studio Gala celebrating the centennial of its long-time master teacher, the two-time Tony Award winning actress Uta Hagen, whose 100th birthday is Wednesday, June 12.

The gala, hosted by David Hyde Pierce and Katie Finneran, honored actress Marlo Thomas with the Uta Hagen Legacy Award, actor John David Washington with the HB Next Generation Award, and long-time HB Studio supporter Alexander Bernstein with the HB Community Leader Award. Gala co-chairs were Jessica & Sebastien Douieb and David C. Rich & Scott Smith.

Those in attendance included Elaine May, Phil Donohue, Victor Garber, Helen Gallagher, Debra Monk, Caroline Aaron, Lonny Price, Scott Ellis, Stephen Bogardus, Gus Solomons jr., Laila Robins, Mark Blum, Jamie Bernstein, and Ms. Hagen's daughter Letty Ferrer (whose father is Actor Jose Ferrer), granddaughter Teresa Teusher and great granddaughter Thyra. Teusher.

Proceeds from the Actress + Activist: Uta Hagen at 100 Gala support HB Studio's world-renowned training and development programs for professional and emerging actors, playwrights, and directors.

