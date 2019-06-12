Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100

Jun. 12, 2019  

On Monday, June 10 nearly 250 people gathered at the Tribeca Rooftop for the HB Studio Gala celebrating the centennial of its long-time master teacher, the two-time Tony Award winning actress Uta Hagen, whose 100th birthday is Wednesday, June 12.

The gala, hosted by David Hyde Pierce and Katie Finneran, honored actress Marlo Thomas with the Uta Hagen Legacy Award, actor John David Washington with the HB Next Generation Award, and long-time HB Studio supporter Alexander Bernstein with the HB Community Leader Award. Gala co-chairs were Jessica & Sebastien Douieb and David C. Rich & Scott Smith.

Those in attendance included Elaine May, Phil Donohue, Victor Garber, Helen Gallagher, Debra Monk, Caroline Aaron, Lonny Price, Scott Ellis, Stephen Bogardus, Gus Solomons jr., Laila Robins, Mark Blum, Jamie Bernstein, and Ms. Hagen's daughter Letty Ferrer (whose father is Actor Jose Ferrer), granddaughter Teresa Teusher and great granddaughter Thyra. Teusher.

Proceeds from the Actress + Activist: Uta Hagen at 100 Gala support HB Studio's world-renowned training and development programs for professional and emerging actors, playwrights, and directors.

Photo Credit: Christopher Ernst

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Marlo Thomas and husband Phil Donahue

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Marlo Thomas

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Marlo Thomas and David Hyde Pierce

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Katie Finneran and David Hyde Pierce

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Katie Finneran and David Hyde Pierce

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
David Hyde Pierce, Rochelle Oliver, and Katie Finneran

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Marlo Thomas and David Hyde Pierce

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Leticia 'Letty' Thyra Ferrer and Katie Finneran

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Alexander Bernstein and his family

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Stephen Bogardus

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Gus Solomons jr

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Lonny Price

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Debra Monk

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Family of Uta Hagen: great granddaughter Thyra Teuscher, granddaughter Teresa Teuscher and daughter Leticia 'Letty' Thyra Ferrer

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Victor Garber and Scott Ellis

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Mark Blum

Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
Peter Francis James



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: HB Studio 2019 Gala Celebrates UTA AT 100
  • No Peeking Theatre Ventures from Off-Broadway to L.A.
  • Photo Flash: First Look at CAMP MORNING WOOD Off-Broadway
  • FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Honor World Refugee Day with Special Performance
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES
  • THE GREATEST MUSICAL NEVER WRITTEN Receives New York Industry Workshops

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup