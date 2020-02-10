Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Keen Company's BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

Keen Company is presenting the New York Premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage. LA Williams directs a cast that features Alfie Fuller, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrision, Khiry Walker, and Sheldon Woodley.

See photos below!

The design team includes You-Shin Chen (scenic), Asa Benally (costumes), Oona Curley (lighting), and Lindsay Jones (original music & sound design). Casting is by Billy Hopkins Casting. Fran Rubenstein serves as Production Stage Manager and Drew Francis is the Production Manager.

Keen brings this well-loved play to New York for the first time since its premiere 25 years ago. Playwright Pearl Cleage (Flyin' West and Oprah Book Club Selection What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day) tells a strikingly timely story about four friends whose lives and passions collide when an innocent newcomer from Alabama arrives in Harlem during the summer of 1930, as the promises of the Harlem Renaissance are being swept away by the Great Depression.

Keen will present this limited Off-Broadway engagement through Saturday March 14th only, with opening night set for Wednesday February 18th.





