Photo Flash: First Look at the Adaptation Of Armenian Novel ZABELLE Produced By Egg & Spoon

Zabelle, Nancy Kricorian's award-winning novel about one woman's survival of the Armenian Genocide, is being produced by Egg & Spoon as part of its third season. The piece was originally created and produced at Syracuse University's Department of Drama in 2015. It was directed and adapted by Leslie Noble, a professor in the department, and devised by an ensemble of four performance students: Sarineh Garapetian, Julián Garnik, Catherine Giddings, and Lindsey Newton.

Those four artists will return to the piece almost five years later to launch Egg & Spoon's 2019-2020 Season at Access Theater.

Zabelle is adapted by Leslie Noble, based on the novel by Nancy Kricorian. It is directed by Adam Coy. Scenic design is by Will Sawyer, Lighting design by Tom Simpson, and Costume design by Marissa Menezes. Production stage manager is Chris Colbourn.

Photo Credit: Alex Settineri Photography





