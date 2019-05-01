Photo Flash: First Look at Signature's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS

Get a first look below at the Signature Theatre production of Curse of the Starving Class by Sam Shepard and directed by Tony Award nominee Terry Kinney.

The cast of Curse of the Starving Class includes Lizzy DeClement ("New Amsterdam") as Emma, Flora Diaz ("Gotham") as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary ("The I-Land") as Wesley, Esau Pritchett ("The Night Of") as Ellis, Andrew Rothenberg ("The Walking Dead") as Taylor, Maggie Siff ("Billions") as Ella, David Warshofsky (Taken) as Weston.

The production runs to June, 2 2019 with a Monday, May 13 opening night in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing SquareSignature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You