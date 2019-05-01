Photo Flash: First Look at Signature's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS

May. 1, 2019  

Get a first look below at the Signature Theatre production of Curse of the Starving Class by Sam Shepard and directed by Tony Award nominee Terry Kinney.

The cast of Curse of the Starving Class includes Lizzy DeClement ("New Amsterdam") as Emma, Flora Diaz ("Gotham") as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary ("The I-Land") as Wesley, Esau Pritchett ("The Night Of") as Ellis, Andrew Rothenberg ("The Walking Dead") as Taylor, Maggie Siff ("Billions") as Ella, David Warshofsky (Taken) as Weston.

The production runs to June, 2 2019 with a Monday, May 13 opening night in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing SquareSignature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets


Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You

  • PUFFS Now On Sale Through March 15th, Plus Return to Australia
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Signature's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Sarah Stiles, and More Join Vineyard Gala Lineup
  • Ghostlight Productions Presents FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
  • Dave Malloy's OCTET Cancels First Performance at Signature Theatre Due to Technical Issue
  • Sarah Silverman Memoir THE BEDWETTER To Get Musical Adaptation

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup