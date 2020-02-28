Photo Flash: First Look at MTC's THE PERPLEXED

Click Here for More Articles on THE PERPLEXED

The Perplexed is now in previews ahead of a March 3rd opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Two families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg with MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow.

The creative team for The Perplexed includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Rita Ryack (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), and Fitz Patton (sound design).





