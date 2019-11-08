FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit

Article Pixel Nov. 8, 2019  

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, partnered with YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science: Fighting Stigma, Preventing Suicide With Science + Law to raise awareness.

The YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science is a collaboration between mental health, legal, and human rights experts to translate mental health research into policies, programs, and practices that fight stigma, decrease suicide, and support the mental health of LGBT youth in the U.S. and globally.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit
Mark Hatzenbuehler, Theo Sandford, Joel Grey, Graeme Reid, Ali Miller, Dr. Stewart Adelson

Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit
Dr. Stewart Adelson, Hal Luftig, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman

Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit
Roy Gabay, Producer Craig Haffner, Hal Luftig

Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit
Hal Luftig, Dr. Stewart Adelson, Joel Grey

Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit
Graeme Reid, Joel Grey, Dr. Jack Drescher, Dr.. Stewart Adelson

Get the best prices on tickets to Fiddler on the Roof on TodayTix - click here.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Take a look at Photos From FutureTix's Annual Ticketing Symposium
  • BC/EFA Awards Emergency Grants To Aid California Wildfires
  • First PAAL Grant Sponsorship Announced From Junk At Arena Stage!
  • Photo Flash: Go Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala