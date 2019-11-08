Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit
Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, partnered with YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science: Fighting Stigma, Preventing Suicide With Science + Law to raise awareness.
The YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science is a collaboration between mental health, legal, and human rights experts to translate mental health research into policies, programs, and practices that fight stigma, decrease suicide, and support the mental health of LGBT youth in the U.S. and globally.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Mark Hatzenbuehler, Theo Sandford, Joel Grey, Graeme Reid, Ali Miller, Dr. Stewart Adelson
Dr. Stewart Adelson, Hal Luftig, Tom Viola, Danny Whitman
Roy Gabay, Producer Craig Haffner, Hal Luftig
Hal Luftig, Dr. Stewart Adelson, Joel Grey
Graeme Reid, Joel Grey, Dr. Jack Drescher, Dr.. Stewart Adelson