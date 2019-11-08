Photo Flash: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Partnered with YES PROJECT for a Benefit

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, partnered with YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science: Fighting Stigma, Preventing Suicide With Science + Law to raise awareness.

The YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science is a collaboration between mental health, legal, and human rights experts to translate mental health research into policies, programs, and practices that fight stigma, decrease suicide, and support the mental health of LGBT youth in the U.S. and globally.





