Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Images From THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Check out new cast production photos for The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, directed by Matt DiCarlo!
Photos below!
The Play That Goes Wrong began performance at New World Stages on February 11, 2019 and opened on February 20.
The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Brent Bateman & Jesse Aaronson
Quinn VanAntwerp, Jason Bowen, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Brent Bateman, Matt Harrington, Bartely Booz, Sid Solomon, Ellie MacPherson, Bianca Horn, Maggie Weston, Jesse Aaronson, & Blair Baker
Brent Bateman, Bartley Booz, Matt Harrington, and Jesse Aaronson
Brent Bateman, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Bianca Horn, Jason Bowen, and Maggie Weston
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, and Jesse Aaronson, Max FitzRoy-Stone & Maggie Weston
Brent Bateman, Max FitzRoy-Stone, and Bartley Booz, Maggie Weston & Jesse Aaronson
Bartley Booz, Jesse Aaronson, Matt Harrington, and Brent Bateman, Max FitzRoy-Stone & Maggie Weston
The Cast
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Jesse Aaronson, Blair Baker, Bianca Horn, Quinn VanAntwerp, Ellie MacPherson, Sid Solomon, Jason Bowen, Max FitzRoy-Stone, Matt Harrington, and Maggie Weston