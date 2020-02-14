Photo Flash: Check Out New Production Images From THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Click Here for More Articles on THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Check out new cast production photos for The Play That Goes Wrong by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, directed by Matt DiCarlo!

The Play That Goes Wrong began performance at New World Stages on February 11, 2019 and opened on February 20.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.





