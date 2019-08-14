Photo Flash: Broadway Crew Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

Aug. 14, 2019  

BROADWAY CREW (founded by Samuel Clark and Jackson Thompson), the full-service boutique promotional company, recently marked its first year in business with an industry anniversary celebration and performance by cast members of the immersive new musical OSCAR at The Crown, presented by queer theater collective,The Neon Coven. (OSCAR at The Crown is currently performing at Three Dollar Bill in Brooklyn.)

BROADWAY CREW began promoting shows at the TKTS booth in Times Square with the intent of being Broadway's only street team specializing in driving sales through an employee-first, team-focused method. In addition to its TKTS presence, Broadway Crew's broader list of services includes city-wide flyering, hotel concierge outreach programs, event management, brand ambassador work, graphic and web design and social media management. With an in-house crew of over 40 employees, Broadway Crew researches, coordinates and executes staffing needs for a variety of businesses including Broadway shows, live events, top-quality brands, and new cutting-edge companies.

Broadway Crew's current theater roster includes Mean Girls, King Kong, Puffs, The Imbible, Life Sucks, #DateMe, OSCAR at the Crown, Frankenstein and The Pink Unicorn, starring Alice Ripley. Past theater clients include the Tony Award-winning production of The Ferryman; Anastasia; Cirque du Soleil's Luzia; Straight White Men and safeword. The street team has also worked on select projects and events with Beetlejuice, Pretty Woman, Tootsie, Jagged Little Pill, My Life on a Diet and more. Additional clients include Times Square Alliance, SuperReal, Pip's Island, Cinch, True North Training and the Underground Donut Tour.

Photo Credit: Tova Frank

Crystal Skillman, Justin Cole Adams, Bobby Cronin
Crystal Skillman, Justin Cole Adams, Bobby Cronin

Cast members of OSCAR @ THE CROWN
Cast members of OSCAR @ THE CROWN

Katina Colletti, Jackson Thompson, Tova Frank
Katina Colletti, Jackson Thompson, Tova Frank

Samuel Clark, Taylor Underwood, Jackson Thompson
Samuel Clark, Taylor Underwood, Jackson Thompson

Kristen Rathbun, Jui Khopkar
Kristen Rathbun, Jui Khopkar

Justin Cole Adams, Tiffany McCullough, Jackson Thompson, Samuel Clark
Justin Cole Adams, Tiffany McCullough, Jackson Thompson, Samuel Clark

Bryan Campione, Jackson Thompson
Bryan Campione, Jackson Thompson

Susie Gannon, Samuel Clark
Susie Gannon, Samuel Clark

Bessie D. Smith
Bessie D. Smith

Kelly McIntyre
Kelly McIntyre

Andrew Barret Cox
Andrew Barret Cox

Kerri George
Kerri George

Photo Flash: Broadway Crew Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary
Andrew Barret Cox, Aneesa Folds, Kelly McIntyre, Mark Mauriello, Kerri George, Bessie D. Smith



