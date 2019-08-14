Photo Flash: Broadway Crew Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

BROADWAY CREW (founded by Samuel Clark and Jackson Thompson), the full-service boutique promotional company, recently marked its first year in business with an industry anniversary celebration and performance by cast members of the immersive new musical OSCAR at The Crown, presented by queer theater collective,The Neon Coven. (OSCAR at The Crown is currently performing at Three Dollar Bill in Brooklyn.)

BROADWAY CREW began promoting shows at the TKTS booth in Times Square with the intent of being Broadway's only street team specializing in driving sales through an employee-first, team-focused method. In addition to its TKTS presence, Broadway Crew's broader list of services includes city-wide flyering, hotel concierge outreach programs, event management, brand ambassador work, graphic and web design and social media management. With an in-house crew of over 40 employees, Broadway Crew researches, coordinates and executes staffing needs for a variety of businesses including Broadway shows, live events, top-quality brands, and new cutting-edge companies.

Broadway Crew's current theater roster includes Mean Girls, King Kong, Puffs, The Imbible, Life Sucks, #DateMe, OSCAR at the Crown, Frankenstein and The Pink Unicorn, starring Alice Ripley. Past theater clients include the Tony Award-winning production of The Ferryman; Anastasia; Cirque du Soleil's Luzia; Straight White Men and safeword. The street team has also worked on select projects and events with Beetlejuice, Pretty Woman, Tootsie, Jagged Little Pill, My Life on a Diet and more. Additional clients include Times Square Alliance, SuperReal, Pip's Island, Cinch, True North Training and the Underground Donut Tour.

Photo Credit: Tova Frank



Crystal Skillman, Justin Cole Adams, Bobby Cronin



Cast members of OSCAR @ THE CROWN



Katina Colletti, Jackson Thompson, Tova Frank



Samuel Clark, Taylor Underwood, Jackson Thompson



Kristen Rathbun, Jui Khopkar



Justin Cole Adams, Tiffany McCullough, Jackson Thompson, Samuel Clark



Bryan Campione, Jackson Thompson



Susie Gannon, Samuel Clark



Bessie D. Smith



Kelly McIntyre



Andrew Barret Cox



Kerri George



Andrew Barret Cox, Aneesa Folds, Kelly McIntyre, Mark Mauriello, Kerri George, Bessie D. Smith